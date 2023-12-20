Returns At CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Are On The Way Up

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for CRA International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$55m ÷ (US$539m - US$224m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, CRA International has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Professional Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CRA International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering CRA International here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from CRA International. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 17%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 33% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at CRA International thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, CRA International's current liabilities are still rather high at 42% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, CRA International has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 176% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if CRA International can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

