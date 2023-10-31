Returns At CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for CSP, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = US$2.5m ÷ (US$68m - US$19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, CSP has an ROCE of 5.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 12%.

See our latest analysis for CSP

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for CSP's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of CSP, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for CSP in recent years. The company has employed 92% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 5.3%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

On a side note, CSP has done well to reduce current liabilities to 29% of total assets over the last five years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

In conclusion, CSP has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 79% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you want to know some of the risks facing CSP we've found 4 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.