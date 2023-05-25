Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bloomin' Brands:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$361m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$920m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Bloomin' Brands has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 8.8% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Bloomin' Brands' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Bloomin' Brands Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Bloomin' Brands are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 30%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Bloomin' Brands thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Bloomin' Brands' ROCE

To sum it up, Bloomin' Brands has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has only returned 31% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

