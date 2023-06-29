Returns Are Gaining Momentum At H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for H.B. Fuller, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = US$353m ÷ (US$4.5b - US$643m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, H.B. Fuller has an ROCE of 9.1%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 11% average generated by the Chemicals industry.

In the above chart we have measured H.B. Fuller's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering H.B. Fuller here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

H.B. Fuller has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 108% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, H.B. Fuller has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has only returned 27% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing H.B. Fuller that you might find interesting.

