Returns Are Gaining Momentum At PPB Group Berhad (KLSE:PPB)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at PPB Group Berhad (KLSE:PPB) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PPB Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = RM342m ÷ (RM29b - RM955m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, PPB Group Berhad has an ROCE of 1.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 6.9%.

In the above chart we have measured PPB Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for PPB Group Berhad .

What Can We Tell From PPB Group Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 1.2%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 29%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On PPB Group Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that PPB Group Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Like most companies, PPB Group Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

