Returns At Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Kingfisher (LON:KGF) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Kingfisher is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = UK£876m ÷ (UK£12b - UK£2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

So, Kingfisher has an ROCE of 9.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kingfisher compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Kingfisher.

How Are Returns Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Kingfisher in recent years. The company has consistently earned 9.5% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 26% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On Kingfisher's ROCE

Long story short, while Kingfisher has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, Kingfisher does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

