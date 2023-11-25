The Returns At Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) Aren't Growing

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Tile Shop Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = US$19m ÷ (US$323m - US$86m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Tile Shop Holdings has an ROCE of 8.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Tile Shop Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Tile Shop Holdings.

The Trend Of ROCE

There hasn't been much to report for Tile Shop Holdings' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So unless we see a substantial change at Tile Shop Holdings in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, Tile Shop Holdings has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 23% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, Tile Shop Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

