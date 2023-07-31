Returns At Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Universal Display's (NASDAQ:OLED) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Universal Display is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$250m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$115m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Universal Display has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Universal Display compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Universal Display.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 104% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 18%. 18% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Universal Display has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Our Take On Universal Display's ROCE

To sum it up, Universal Display has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 43% to shareholders over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

