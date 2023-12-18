Revenues Not Telling The Story For Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

There wouldn't be many who think Markforged Holding Corporation's (NYSE:MKFG) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.4x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Machinery industry in the United States is very similar. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

See our latest analysis for Markforged Holding

How Markforged Holding Has Been Performing

Recent times haven't been great for Markforged Holding as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to lift, which has kept the P/S from declining. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Keen to find out how analysts think Markforged Holding's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

Markforged Holding's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's top line as the year before. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 38% overall rise in revenue, in spite of its uninspiring short-term performance. So while the company has done a solid job in the past, it's somewhat concerning to see revenue growth decline as much as it has.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to slump, contracting by 4.3% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to expand by 2.3%, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that Markforged Holding is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining revenues are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

Story continues

The Final Word

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

It appears that Markforged Holding currently trades on a higher than expected P/S for a company whose revenues are forecast to decline. With this in mind, we don't feel the current P/S is justified as declining revenues are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. If we consider the revenue outlook, the P/S seems to indicate that potential investors may be paying a premium for the stock.

Having said that, be aware Markforged Holding is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.