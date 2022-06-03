U.S. markets closed

Revolutionary Dairy Alternative Moodrink to Run on Full Capacity Production by July

  • MOOOF

Successful Commercial Trial Production Completed

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2022 /bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I50), (WKN:A3DNBE) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d) Food"), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, dairy alternatives brand, bettermoo(d) Holdings Corp. ("bettermoo(d)"), is set to proceed with its commercial production run, scheduled for the first week of July, after successfully completing the research and development stages and commercial trial production runs of its inaugural dairy alternative beverage, Moodrink.

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) is committed to providing consumers with quality, organic, and sustainably sourced plant-based dairy alternatives, and being a leader in the environmentally, health conscious and vegan food revolution.

With the success of the trial production now complete, the Company prepares for commercial production of Moodrink, which it anticipates will commence in first week of July of this year. The product is expected to be launched later this summer. Trial production tests of Moodrink produced and evaluated multiple formulations of the dairy alternative beverage and confirmed the product's formula maintained nutritional and flavour profile consistency throughout various stages of the trial production run.

In addition to trial production tests, bettermoo(d) finalized branding and design of its aseptic tetra pak. bettermoo(d)'s aseptic tetra pak uses a technology system that certifies Moodrink is produced free from bacteria, without the need of any preservatives, and maintains a processing and packaging solution ensuring Moodrink's shelf stability and safety and suitability for consumption for up to 1 year without the use of any harmful preservatives or the need for refrigeration once opened.

Over the last 4 months, and in anticipation of the Company's successful trial and commercial production stages, bettermoo(d) has been actively engaging multiple national-spanning Canadian grocery retail and distribution companies, as well as a number of local and boutique retailers, establishing relationships, and gauging interest for distribution of its Moodrink dairy alternative beverage. Interested retailers and distribution facilities will now be followed up with and provided samples of the commercially produced trial packages of Moodrink, with the goal of furthering the relationships and securing shelf space and distribution channels for its commercially produced final product.

"The trial production runs of Moodrink were extremely successful and we are very excited to take our Moodrink to the stage of commercial production and to further our discussions with the multitude of potential distribution and grocery retail partners we have already been in touch with," stated Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d) Holdings." 2022 is going to be a very exciting year for bettermoo(d), and we can't wait for consumers to make Moodrink their dairy alternative brand of choice."

The Company also wishes to announce that bettermoo(d) will be attending the Vancouver Planted Expo 2022, and providing expo participants with taster samples from Moodrink's tetra pak packaged commercial trial production.

Please visit bettermoo(d) and CEO, Nima Bahrami at booth #606 on Saturday, June 4th and 5th at Vancouver's Planted Expo 2022.

Where to find bettermoo(d):

Planted Expo 2021

Vancouver Convention Centre West Building1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver

Booth #606

Saturday June 4, 2022 - 10:00 am-5:00 pm

Sunday, June 5, 2022- 10:00 am-5:00 pm

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative beverage company focused on delivering high quality products through online and in-store retail platforms. Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation utilizes social media to deliver educational experiences for their customer base while demonstrating - pioneering beverage technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Steve Pear
Chief Executive Officer and Director

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

For further information please contact:

Email: investors@bettermoodfoodcorporation.com
Website: www.bettermoo.com
Phone: 1-855-715-1865

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain forward looking statements and forward looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to the anticipated commercial production of Moodrink, are forward-looking statements. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

SOURCE: bettermoo(d) Food Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703900/Revolutionary-Dairy-Alternative-Moodrink-to-Run-on-Full-Capacity-Production-by-July

