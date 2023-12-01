REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 30, 2023

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the REX American Resources Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Doug Bruggeman, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Doug Bruggeman : Good morning, and thank you for joining REX American Resources fiscal 2023 third quarter conference call. We'll get to our presentation and comments momentarily as well as your question-and-answer session, but first, I'll review the safe harbor disclosure. In addition to historical facts or statements of current conditions, today's conference call contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations and beliefs but are not guarantees of future performance. As such, actual results may vary materially from expectations. The risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking statements are described in today's news announcement and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

REX American Resources assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. I have joining me on the call today, Stuart Rose, Executive Chairman of the Board; and Zafar Rizvi, Chief Executive Officer. I'll first review our financial performance and then turn the call over to Stuart for his comments. We are very pleased to report these record net income and earnings per share quarterly results. Sales for the third quarter increased slightly compared to the prior year. Ethanol sales for the quarter were based upon 73.2 million gallons this year versus 66.3 million last year. The increase in sales volume were offset by lower pricing across all categories, largely reflecting commodity pricing for this time period. We reported a $30 million increase in third quarter gross profit to $39.3 million this year versus $9.3 million in the prior year as we benefited from lower corn and natural gas pricing over the prior year third quarter.

SG&A increased from -- increased for the third quarter from $5.8 million to $7.6 million primarily due to incentive compensation linked to the large increase in earnings. As mentioned in the second quarter, the company made a change in the method of accounting to begin classifying shipping and handling costs as cost of sales instead of within selling, general and administrative expense as historically presented in order to improve the comparability of gross profit and SG&A reported. The company has applied a retrospective application of its new accounting policy. This change only impacts cost of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expense and has no impact on the earnings reported. We had income of $4.7 million from our unconsolidated equity investment in this year's third quarter versus $661,000 in the prior year, primarily reflecting the improved industry operating conditions for this time period.

We reported interest and other income of $4.9 million versus $2 million in the prior year. The increase primarily reflects increased interest rates as well as $862,000 from COVID relief grants received from the USDA during this quarter. Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest was $41.3 million for the third quarter compared with $6.1 million in the comparable year ago period. We reported a tax provision of $9.6 million versus a provision of $1.2 million in the prior year. These factors led to net income attributable to REX shareholders of $26.1 million for this year versus $3.2 million in the prior year's third quarter. Net income per share attributable to REX shareholders was an all-time record $1.49 for this year's third quarter versus $0.18 in the prior year.

Stuart, I'll now turn the call over to you.

Stuart Rose: Thank you, Doug. Going forward, the business has continued to be strong, and we expect our fourth quarter to be significantly better than last year's corresponding quarter. We're working hard on our carbon capture project and also making -- and also are increasing the capacity of our One Earth plant. Zafar will discuss the ethanol business and carbon capture business in his segment. We have cash of $332 million on consolidated cash on our balance sheet of $332 million. We're earning interest on that, which should be significantly better or we hope it to be significantly better than last year. The ethanol plants expansion will use some of that cash the carbon capture project. We'll also use some of that cash. Again, Zafar discuss this on his part of the call.

We're always looking for other ethanol carbon capture businesses and other entities that could benefit from our expertise. So far, we have nothing imminent on the acquisition front. We have our buybacks still available. We buyback on dips. And currently, we are not purchasing any shares. I'll now turn the conference call over to Zafar Rizvi.

Zafar Rizvi : Thank you, Stuart. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for the third quarter earnings call. As Stuart and Doug previously mentioned, our team successfully capitalized the opportunity in the commodity market and were able to achieve the best result in the history of the company. We have seen some decline in the cash margin in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, but we believe we still be able to achieve significantly better results in comparison to last year's fourth quarter. According to the EIA and November 29 report, ethanol stock and production dropped during the week. We have also seen natural gas price drop considerably, which has a positive impact on our financial results. The November 9, 2023, USDA report showed an expected output of 15.23 billion bushels of corn, second highest on record and 174.9 bushel per acre yield for the year 2023-2024.

We are pleased that corn yields in Marion, South Dakota, this year is estimated at 152-bushels per acre compared to 132 bushels last year. As you remember that we have the last couple of years draught in Marion in South Dakota area. Also, approximately 580,000 acres, 12% more acres where corn were planted this crop year compared to last year on Gibson City, Illinois, are less stable at 203 bushels per acre compared to 214 bushels per acre last year. But almost 400,000 more acres were planted and an increase of 4% or more -- were planted this year compared to last year. Looking ahead, the drop in the ethanol and DDG export could negatively affect future results if this continue throughout the next year. Ethanol export through September 2023 were approximately 1 billion gallons compared to 1.1 billion gallons in 2022 during the same period.

DDG export through September 2023 was approximately 8 million metric tons compared to approximately 8.5 million metric tons, a decrease of approximately 428,000 metric tons compared to the same period 2022. Considering all these factors, we still believe our fourth quarter is expected to produce much better results compared to the same quarter last year, as I mentioned previously. Let me give you some update about our carbon project. As I mentioned in our previous calls, we believe our carbon capture and sequestration project will further advance our sustainability goals and have a financial impact that will improve the company's performance for our shareholders. We have budgeted approximately 165 million to build a carbon capture comparison and storage facility, expand the One Earth Energy plant, ultimately 200 million gallons annually and undertake other projects related to the reducing carbon intensity.

The construction of the capture and compression facility has started and long lead items have been ordered. And all modular compression equipment for the facility is scheduled to be delivered by early next year. The construction of the facility is expected to be completed by the end of second quarter, at which time testing of the facility will begin. We continue to complete the paperwork of different government agencies, while we wait the EPA approval of the Class VI permit for carbon injection and for the Illinois Commerce Commission's approval to construct a 7.2 million -- 7.2 miles carbon pipeline. All these performance and approvals depend on several local state federal agencies. Unfortunately, we cannot predict when we will receive these permits on these various agencies.

In other updates, 2 other carbon pipeline companies recently withdrew their pipeline application. Big River Resources has entered into an agreement with Navigator, which withdrew their carbon pipeline application. We are pleased about the big milestone we have reached so far and hope different government agency will complete their approval early next year. We will also continue to evaluate other projects that would improve our energy efficiencies, reduce carbon intensity. If we successfully achieve our goal, we will be prepared to provide low carbon ethanol and byproducts with a social impact of reducing carbon in the atmosphere and a financial impact that improved the company's performance for our shareholders. In summary, we are pleased to announce the most profitable quarter in our history and we believe our fourth quarter is expected to be produce much better result compared to the same period last year.

We continue to make progress on our carbon sequestration project and a plan to increase ethanol production of One Earth Energy ultimately to 200 million gallons to maximize 45Z tax credit benefits. Once again, we could not achieve this milestone without the hard work and dedication of our colleagues. We are very appreciative of their efforts in achieving these positive results. I will give back the floor to Stuart Rose for additional comments. Stuart?

Stuart Rose: In conclusion, we completed the best quarter in our 39-year history as a public company. We drastically outperformed the industry. As Elon Musk said, we don't -- as he said yesterday, for people who are listening to his conference call, the different -- he has no patents or his patents are all open patents. We have no super patent or anything like that. but we better execute than our competitors and our people are the real reason for that. They're the best people -- we feel we have the best people in the industry. We feel that they know what they're doing. in carbon capture, for example, everyone else has these big pie in the sky projects. We focused on a project that we believe is very doable. And at the moment, I believe we're in the lead in the ethanol business, in our carbon capture project to -- ahead of any other carbon capture project that I know of in the ethanol business other than our ADM, which was done long ago.

So we're, again, going to show, we believe that execution is way more important than anything else, and we feel we're better at that than anyone else. As I said earlier, we feel we know we have good plans, we know we have good locations, but the most important thing we have is good people. And our people are just terrific and they get all the credit for this quarter. It's just a terrific job and they deserve it. I'll now leave the forum open for questions.

