RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Good day, and welcome to the RF Industries Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] On today's call, management will provide prepared remarks and then we'll open up the call for your questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Margaret Boyce, Investor Relations for RF Industries. Please go ahead ma'am.

Margaret Boyce: Thank you Matthew. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to RF Industries fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 earnings conference call. With me today on the call are RF Industries President and CEO, Rob Dawson; and CFO, Peter Yin. Before I turn the call over to Rob and Peter, I'd like to cover a few quick items. We issued our earnings release after market today. It's available on our website at rfindustries.com. I want to remind everyone that during today's call, management will make forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Please note that except for the historical statements, statements on this call today may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

When used, the words anticipate, believe, expect, intend, future, and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainty and actual results may differ materially from the outcomes contained in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these forward-looking statements to differ from actual results include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. RF Industries undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Additionally, throughout this call, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Today's earnings release and the related current report on Form 8-K describe the differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP reporting. With that said, I'll now turn the conference over to Rob Dawson, CEO. Rob, please go ahead.

Rob Dawson: Thank you, Margaret. And thanks everyone for joining our fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 year-end earnings call. Fiscal 2023 was a tough year to navigate for RFI, and frankly for any supplier downstream from Tier 1 wireless and telecom companies that significantly cut back their capital spending and our financial performance reflects that. That said, we're pleased to report that in Q4 we saw a 400 basis point uptick in our gross profit margins sequentially from Q3, even though revenue remained relatively flat. Improvements in gross margin are a direct reflection of our cost cutting and efficiency initiatives, as well as a better mix of higher margin products in the quarter. While we don't expect the current environment to radically improve in the near term, we are seeing some encouraging signs.

Our backlog of $16.1 million as of October 31st was healthy as we entered fiscal 2024, and backlog currently stands at $16.6 million as of today. Importantly, we're now having meaningful conversations with customers around bigger project opportunities that were put on hold in 2023. And we're seeing our sales pipeline progress and some of these deals are finally closing. Many of these opportunities are for new higher margin, higher value products like DAC thermal cooling and small cell shrouds. Winning a handful of these projects would have a big impact on our financial performance, especially with our reduced cost structure. It's been a six-year journey to strategically transform a 40-year-old business into a sustainable growth company by offering a broader mix of key communications products, while diversifying our customer base.

We continue to offer our long-standing portfolio of world-class core interconnect products, while adding technologically advanced next-generation solutions that fulfil a higher percentage of customers' bill of materials and command higher margins. Executing against that long-term strategy now sets us up for profitable growth in several ways. First, we have an impressive list of logos for a company of any size with all the Tier 1 wireless carriers, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, DISH. In addition, we provide products and solutions to some of the nation's largest providers of communications infrastructure, including Crown Castle, American Tower, and many others. We service many of these customers both directly and through our large national distributors.

What's important is that, we didn't have many of these logos a few years ago. To get us a seat at the table with these customers, it took significant business development effort along with transformative acquisitions that offer high value differentiated products and solutions that address more of their current needs and future needs. For example, six years ago, many of the Tier 1 wireless customers didn't want to talk to us about products like coaxial jumpers, but they were interested in more advanced items like our Optiflex hybrid fiber offering. To drive consistent long-term and profitable growth, we needed to add more key solutions like that. As we began to add more leading edge products like DAC thermal cooling and small cell shrouds, we found that these new offerings got us involved in design discussions sooner and pulled through many of our other product lines.

These products became the tip of the spear for RFI to become a qualified vendor and deepen our relationships throughout the organization, even to the point of now providing some of those coaxial and fiber jumpers. Second, there's a real value in building strong and lasting relationships. Over our history, RFI had been customer-centric and we have a stellar reputation for being great to work with, attentive to details and committed to on-time delivery. Customers gravitate to no-drama partners. Satisfying customers is part of our DNA and it provides the foundation to leverage our existing customer relationships, as well as attracting new ones. Third, we take pride in our reputation for delivering quality products. We've gone to great lengths to ensure our products are top quality.

And that means producing finished goods right here in the USA. Like most companies, we source globally, but there's a reason we have almost 300 people in the United States building our cable assemblies and integrated products. It's about quality control. In the past, we tested out other locations, but decided that for certain products, the quality risk was too great and ultimately too costly as it meant losing customers that we fought so hard to win. Now there's a major trend underway to reshore manufacturing back to the U.S. We just saw the benefits of employing a skilled local workforce earlier than some others. So when I look at the big picture, I'm excited about our future. While fiscal 2023 results did not meet our expectations, the decline in carrier CapEx spending was more severe than expected and beyond our control.

However, continuing to streamline operations to drive profitable growth was within our control. By consolidating our production facilities and reducing redundancies from acquisitions, we decreased annual operating expenses by approximately $2.5 million. We believe there's still room for improvement, given our ongoing effort to offset inflationary costs, like insurance, logistics, and material costs, which are significant expenses that keep climbing. RF Industries is now a leaner and more efficient operation that positions us to reap future benefits of our transformation. As I mentioned earlier, we're seeing increased discussions for larger projects deploying our higher margin solutions. With our lower cost structure and the related increased operating leverage, even a small shift to a higher margin product mix would generate improved results, especially on a year-over-year comparable basis.

While this current environment is not going to change overnight and our fiscal first quarter is seasonally our most challenging, we can foresee momentum building in 2024 and beyond for several reasons. We have the right products at the right time, densification continues to be a significant challenge in 4G and 5G build-outs, and wireless carriers are recognizing our next-generation small cell shrouds and our Microlab RF passes for their advanced technology, reliability, and ease of use. All communications installations require some approach to cooling the equipment, and we believe that our DAC systems are far superior in performance and cost efficiency than other approaches. As communications companies cycle through their operations and maintenance schedules, replacing yesterday's cooling systems with next-gen products is a sound business decision.

We continue to see interest in Optiflex, our high-quality and innovative line of hybrid fiber and power cables, which have been key contributors to our growth over the last few years. We're working hard to diversify the customer base and end markets that we serve. In fiscal 2023, 43% of our total sales came from wireless carrier applications, while 57% of our sales came from customer applications across diverse end markets like manufacturing, public safety, energy, hospitality, education, and medical. And roughly 50% of our sales were through our distribution channels. We continue to explore opportunities with new customer segments, such as the major cable companies. Right now, we have a pilot program for our DAC system on a dozen or so cable company sites.

This could develop into a meaningful piece of business over time, and it can also open the door to more cross-selling opportunities. Our core interconnect products with high quality and fast turnaround times continue to build our strong reputation with our channel partners. This standard in custom interconnect offering is sold to a diverse set of customers and provides a steady base of business. And I don't want to leave out the steady resilience of our custom cabling and wire harness products and solutions, which we sell into many industrial and manufacturing applications with blue chip customers. When you combine our cutting-edge products and capabilities with our core coaxial and fiber interconnect solutions, our custom cabling products, and our integrated systems, we've carefully and strategically developed a pretty amazing portfolio of leading edge products and solutions for multiple market segments, beyond the communications industry.

Heading into 2024, given our expected additional operating efficiencies and expenditure reductions and the ability to increase revenues, we are well positioned to enter a new phase of solid organic growth. We will also continue to manage our working capital to solidify our liquidity, cash position, and overall capital structure. While our first quarter is seasonally our most challenging and timing of orders and the related supply chain isn't always predictable, I'm excited and optimistic about our opportunity to deliver the margin expansion and cash flow throughout the year that will create long-term value for our customers. In closing, I'd like to express my sincere appreciation to every member of our team for their efforts and contributions in serving our customers and building our company as we continue to execute our long-term growth plan.

I also want to acknowledge the ongoing support of our shareholders. 2023 was a rough year for RFI and for micro-cap investors overall, but we're starting to hear more positive sentiment for 2024. The valuation differential against the broader market is becoming more compelling, especially with inflation finally cooling and interest rates stabilizing. To paraphrase the late, great [Charlie Munger] (ph), basically all investment is value investment in the sense that you're always trying to get better prospects than what you're paying for them. I'm proud of the work our team did this year in managing through a challenging year and significantly improving our future prospects for profitable growth and value creation. I remain confident that we have the right business model, the right products, and the right team to capitalize on momentum as carriers spending returns.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Peter to discuss our financials. Peter?

Peter Yin: Thank you, Rob, and good afternoon, everyone. As Rob mentioned, we're pleased that our actions to streamline operations and reduce expenses are having a meaningful impact. As a leaner and more efficient operation, we are well positioned to drive profitability as the demand environment improves. As I move through our financial results, I will highlight where we saw significant improvement from Q3 to Q4, which we view as a positive indicator for better performance in fiscal 2024, with the caveat that first quarter has historically been our seasonally slowest period. Fourth quarter sales were $15.9 million, a decrease of $7.1 million, or 31% decrease year-over-year and flat on a sequential basis. For the full fiscal year, sales decreased $13.1 million or 15% to $72.2 million.

Fourth quarter gross profit margin decreased to 28.4% from 31.1% year-over-year. The 270 basis point decrease reflected the impact of lower sales and less leverage to cover certain fixed costs. Fourth quarter operating loss was $1.1 million compared to operating income of $715,000 in the prior year period. Our net loss was $851,000, or $0.08 per diluted share, and our non-GAAP net loss was $68,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $451,000 or $0.4 cents per diluted share and our non-GAAP net income of $1.5 million or $0.15 per diluted share for Q4 2022. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was negative $108,000 compared to positive adjusted EBITDA $1.9 million for Q4 2022. On a positive note, sequential gross profit margin increased 400 basis points to 28.4% in the fourth quarter even on flat sales.

Our operating loss improved by $900,000 from a loss of $2 million due to favorable mix of higher margin products and reflects our efforts to drive cost savings and operating efficiencies. Full fiscal year adjusted EBITDA was $460,000 versus $6.6 million in fiscal year 2022. The decrease was primary due to lower sales volume and a less favorable product mix that we experienced throughout fiscal 2023. Moving to the balance sheet, as of October 31, 2023, we had a total of $4.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, and we had working capital of $23.5 million and a current ratio of approximately 2.9 to 1, with current assets of $36 million and current liabilities of $12.5 million. As of October 31, 2023, we had borrowed $13.1 million under our term loan and $1 million from our revolving credit facility.

Our credit facility is secured by certain assets of the company and subject to certain loan covenants, including financial covenants. In the past, we successfully negotiated amendments to the credit facility relating to such financial covenants. As Rob mentioned, we continue to manage our working capital to solidify our liquidity, cash position, and overall capital structure. We continue to explore our best options for overall financing and our related credit facility. Our inventory was $18.7 million, down from $21.1 million last year. The decrease in inventory reflected our continued rationalization and right-sizing of our inventory to address the lower demand level we experienced in 2023. We believe our current inventory level supports our strategic business model of inventory availability, and we continue to manage this closely as we expect to see increased demand in 2024 as CapEx spending gradually normalizes over the coming year.

While we believe there is room for us to continue to rationalize our inventory to help our cash flow and liquidity, there may be opportunities for us to take market share and win new business by increasing certain inventory levels that have much longer lead times. Additionally, any supply chain delays around some of these long lead time items may impact certain project timeliness. Moving on, we are seeing momentum build around new business. As Rob mentioned, our backlog as of October 31 was $16.1 million on fourth quarter bookings of $14.8 million, and as of today, our current backlog stands at $16.6 million. As we begin our new fiscal year, we are seeing encouraging signs. We anticipate that the market will continue to recover as Tier 1 wireless and telecom companies increase their capital spend and we continue to diversify our offering and our customer base.

We're excited about our ability to drive top line growth and generate profitability through larger projects and higher margin solutions. This concludes our comments. Operator, we are ready to open the line for questions.

