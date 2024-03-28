'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Says College Graduates With An MBA 'Aren't Worth Anything' — Better To Be An Electrician Or Plumber

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad,' is known for having views that challenge the status quo. In a discussion posted on his Rich Dad Channel in March, Kiyosaki teams up with Prager University’s Aldo Buttazzoni to discuss the changing job market, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and the importance of financial education.

Kiyosaki shines a light on the disruptive potential of AI, saying, “AI is going to replace anybody ... if you’re purely a knowledge worker, you’re not worth anything.”

He argues that the current educational system, focused on churning out “knowledge workers” with bachelor’s degrees and MBAs, may not prepare graduates for the future.

Taking this argument a step further, Kiyosaki said, "I think today the best businesses are not college graduates but being an electrician or a plumber, you know, something you can work with your hands and your mind together. But if you’re purely what they call a knowledge worker, you graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree or an MBA, you’re not worth anything, and it’s only going to get worse."

He urges parents to rethink the educational and career guidance they provide their children, prioritizing adaptability and skills that AI cannot easily replace.

Delving deeper, he expressed concern about the broader economic challenges facing the global economy, particularly the escalating levels of debt, which he labels "criminal."

“The world is going to get tougher with the debt coming on at high speed," he said. "I think we’re not going to bypass a recession; there’s a good possibility of a depression.”

Such an economic downturn could exacerbate the issue of underprepared graduates, highlighting the urgency for a skills-based educational approach.

An observation made during the conversation is the correlation between homeschooling and entrepreneurial success. Buttazzoni suggested that a more liberated educational environment, such as homeschooling, may foster critical thinking and independence, traits vital for entrepreneurship.

Critics might note that Kiyosaki has long been sounding the alarm about potential government collapse and, as a billionaire, promotes leveraging debt in ways that might not be feasible for the average person. Whether you fully align with his perspective, the principle of being financially prepared for eventualities like a recession remains sound advice. Ensuring you’re equipped to handle economic downturns can offer peace of mind and stability in uncertain times.

