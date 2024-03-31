Advertisement
The Richest Company in Every State

Gabrielle Olya
·5 min read
Alexander Farnsworth / iStock.com
Alexander Farnsworth / iStock.com

Having a major company headquartered in your state can have ripple effects on the local economy. Many of these companies invest back into their local communities and also provide jobs for locals.

GOBankingRates found the richest companies with headquarters in every state in terms of assets by sourcing from Fortune’s list of Top 1,000 Companies of 2023. Five states — Alaska, Montana, New Mexico, Wyoming and West Virginia — did not have a company that ranked on Fortune’s list.

Here’s a look at the richest company in every state.

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Alabama

  • Company name: Regions Financial

  • Assets: $155.22 billion

EuToch / Getty Images
EuToch / Getty Images

Arizona

  • Company name: Western Alliance Bancorp.

  • Assets: $67.73 billion

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

  • Company name: Walmart

  • Assets: $243.2 billion

wdstock / Getty Images
wdstock / Getty Images

California

  • Company name: Wells Fargo

  • Assets: $1.88 trillion

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Colorado

  • Company name: Dish Network

  • Assets: $52.61 billion

©Charter Communications
©Charter Communications

Connecticut

  • Company name: Charter Communications

  • Assets: $144.52 billion

Avishek Das/SOPA Images/Shutterstock / Avishek Das/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Avishek Das/SOPA Images/Shutterstock / Avishek Das/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Delaware

  • Company name: Coinbase Global

  • Assets: $89.73 billion

Frontpage / Shutterstock.com
Frontpage / Shutterstock.com

Washington, DC

  • Company name: Fannie Mae

  • Assets: $4.31 trillion

Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Florida

  • Company name: NextEra Energy

  • Assets: $158.94 billion

©Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
©Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Georgia

  • Company name: Intercontinental Exchange

  • Assets: $194.34 billion

Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Hawaii

  • Company name: Hawaiian Electric Industries

  • Assets: $16.28 billion

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com
Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

  • Company name: Micron Technology

  • Assets: $66.28 billion

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com
JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

Illinois

  • Company name: State Farm Insurance

  • Assets: $318.24 billion

©Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
©Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Indiana

  • Company name: Elevance Health

  • Assets: $102.77 billion

rafapress / Shutterstock.com
rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Iowa

  • Company name: Principal Financial

  • Assets: $292.24 billion

Colleen Michaels / Getty Images
Colleen Michaels / Getty Images

Kansas

  • Company name: AMC Entertainment Holdings

  • Assets: $9.14 billion

wellesenterprises / Getty Images
wellesenterprises / Getty Images

Kentucky

  • Company name: Humana

  • Assets: $43.06 billion

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images
JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

  • Company name: Entergy

  • Assets: $58.6 billion

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Maine

  • Company name: IDEXX Laboratories

  • Assets: $2.75 billion

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images
JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Company name: Lockheed Martin

  • Assets: $52.88 billion

©Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
©Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Massachusetts

  • Company name: Massachusetts Mutual Life

  • Assets: $318.34 billion

vitranc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
vitranc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Company name: Jackson Financial

  • Assets: $331.06 billion

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com
Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Minnesota

  • Company name: U.S. Bancorp

  • Assets: $674.81 billion

©Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
©Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Mississippi

  • Company name: Sanderson Farms

  • Assets: $2.35 billion

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images
JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

Missouri

  • Company name: Reinsurance Group of America

  • Assets: $84.71 billion

ablokhin / Getty Images
ablokhin / Getty Images

Nebraska

  • Company name: Berkshire Hathaway

  • Assets: $948.45 billion

Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock.com
Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock.com

Nevada

  • Company name: MGM Resorts International

  • Assets: $45.69 billion

Sundry Photography / Getty Images
Sundry Photography / Getty Images

New Hampshire

  • Company name: Iron Mountain

  • Assets: $16.14 billion

JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com
JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

  • Company name: Prudential Financial (U.S.)

  • Assets: $689.92 billion

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

New York

  • Company name: JPMorgan Chase

  • Assets: $3.67 trillion

sshepard / Getty Images
sshepard / Getty Images

North Carolina

  • Company name: Bank of America

  • Assets: $3.05 trillion

Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

North Dakota

  • Company name: MDU Resources Group

  • Assets: $9.66 billion

nrqemi / Shutterstock.com
nrqemi / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

  • Company name: Nationwide

  • Assets: $264.51 billion

TebNad / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TebNad / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oklahoma

  • Company name: Williams

  • Assets: $48.43 billion

SweetBabeeJay / iStock.com
SweetBabeeJay / iStock.com

Oregon

  • Company name: Nike

  • Assets: $40.32 billion

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Pennsylvania

  • Company name: PNC Financial Services Group

  • Assets: $557.26 billion

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com
JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

Rhode Island

  • Company name: CVS Health

  • Assets: $228.28 billion

IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

  • Company name: Sonoco Products

  • Assets: $7.05 billion

xijian / iStock.com
xijian / iStock.com

South Dakota

  • Company name: Black Hills

  • Assets: $9.62 billion

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images
JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

Tennessee

  • Company name: FedEx

  • Assets: $85.99 billion

Sundry Photography / Getty Images
Sundry Photography / Getty Images

Texas

  • Company name: Charles Schwab

  • Assets: $551.77 billion

Steven Starr Photography / Shutterstock.com
Steven Starr Photography / Shutterstock.com

Utah

  • Company name: Zions Bancorp.

  • Assets: $89.55 billion

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images
JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Company name: NLV Financial

  • Assets: $41.94 billion

JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com
JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

  • Company name: Freddie Mac

  • Assets: $3.21 trillion

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Washington

  • Company name: Amazon

  • Assets: $462.68 billion

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images
JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

Wisconsin

  • Company name: Northwestern Mutual

  • Assets: $340.39 billion

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the richest companies with headquarters in every state in terms of assets as sourced from Fortune’s list of Top 1,000 Companies. For each state, the company name, assets, revenue and profits were sourced from Fortune’s Top 1,000 Companies of 2023. The company with the highest assets was found for each state. AK, MT, NM, WY and WV did not have a company headquartered on the Fortune list. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 13, 2024.

