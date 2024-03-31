The Richest Company in Every State
Having a major company headquartered in your state can have ripple effects on the local economy. Many of these companies invest back into their local communities and also provide jobs for locals.
Find Out: Here’s How Mark Cuban Would Get Rich If He Had To Start From Scratch
Try This: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)
GOBankingRates found the richest companies with headquarters in every state in terms of assets by sourcing from Fortune’s list of Top 1,000 Companies of 2023. Five states — Alaska, Montana, New Mexico, Wyoming and West Virginia — did not have a company that ranked on Fortune’s list.
Here’s a look at the richest company in every state.
Alabama
Company name: Regions Financial
Assets: $155.22 billion
Explore More: 10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon
Check Out: If You Had Invested $10K in GameStop and AMC in 2021, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today
Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.
Arizona
Company name: Western Alliance Bancorp.
Assets: $67.73 billion
Read Next: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell
Arkansas
Company name: Walmart
Assets: $243.2 billion
California
Company name: Wells Fargo
Assets: $1.88 trillion
Colorado
Company name: Dish Network
Assets: $52.61 billion
Connecticut
Company name: Charter Communications
Assets: $144.52 billion
Trending Now: Warren Buffett Sold His Apple Stock — Here’s Why
Delaware
Company name: Coinbase Global
Assets: $89.73 billion
Washington, DC
Company name: Fannie Mae
Assets: $4.31 trillion
Florida
Company name: NextEra Energy
Assets: $158.94 billion
Georgia
Company name: Intercontinental Exchange
Assets: $194.34 billion
Learn More: I’m a Financial Advisor: I’d Invest My First $5,000 in These 6 Stocks
Hawaii
Company name: Hawaiian Electric Industries
Assets: $16.28 billion
Idaho
Company name: Micron Technology
Assets: $66.28 billion
Illinois
Company name: State Farm Insurance
Assets: $318.24 billion
Indiana
Company name: Elevance Health
Assets: $102.77 billion
Discover More: 8 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In for 2024
Iowa
Company name: Principal Financial
Assets: $292.24 billion
Kansas
Company name: AMC Entertainment Holdings
Assets: $9.14 billion
Kentucky
Company name: Humana
Assets: $43.06 billion
Louisiana
Company name: Entergy
Assets: $58.6 billion
Find Out: I’m a Financial Advisor: These 5 Index Funds Are All You Really Need
Maine
Company name: IDEXX Laboratories
Assets: $2.75 billion
Maryland
Company name: Lockheed Martin
Assets: $52.88 billion
Massachusetts
Company name: Massachusetts Mutual Life
Assets: $318.34 billion
Michigan
Company name: Jackson Financial
Assets: $331.06 billion
Read Next: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities
Minnesota
Company name: U.S. Bancorp
Assets: $674.81 billion
Mississippi
Company name: Sanderson Farms
Assets: $2.35 billion
Missouri
Company name: Reinsurance Group of America
Assets: $84.71 billion
Nebraska
Company name: Berkshire Hathaway
Assets: $948.45 billion
Be Aware: 6 Industries That Won’t Exist by 2040
Nevada
Company name: MGM Resorts International
Assets: $45.69 billion
New Hampshire
Company name: Iron Mountain
Assets: $16.14 billion
New Jersey
Company name: Prudential Financial (U.S.)
Assets: $689.92 billion
New York
Company name: JPMorgan Chase
Assets: $3.67 trillion
Find Out: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
North Carolina
Company name: Bank of America
Assets: $3.05 trillion
North Dakota
Company name: MDU Resources Group
Assets: $9.66 billion
Ohio
Company name: Nationwide
Assets: $264.51 billion
Oklahoma
Company name: Williams
Assets: $48.43 billion
Learn More: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
Oregon
Company name: Nike
Assets: $40.32 billion
Pennsylvania
Company name: PNC Financial Services Group
Assets: $557.26 billion
Rhode Island
Company name: CVS Health
Assets: $228.28 billion
South Carolina
Company name: Sonoco Products
Assets: $7.05 billion
Try This: 6 Ways To Build Wealth in Less Than Five Years
South Dakota
Company name: Black Hills
Assets: $9.62 billion
Tennessee
Company name: FedEx
Assets: $85.99 billion
Texas
Company name: Charles Schwab
Assets: $551.77 billion
Utah
Company name: Zions Bancorp.
Assets: $89.55 billion
Read Next: Mark Cuban’s 5 Best Passive Income Ideas
Vermont
Company name: NLV Financial
Assets: $41.94 billion
Virginia
Company name: Freddie Mac
Assets: $3.21 trillion
Washington
Company name: Amazon
Assets: $462.68 billion
Wisconsin
Company name: Northwestern Mutual
Assets: $340.39 billion
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the richest companies with headquarters in every state in terms of assets as sourced from Fortune’s list of Top 1,000 Companies. For each state, the company name, assets, revenue and profits were sourced from Fortune’s Top 1,000 Companies of 2023. The company with the highest assets was found for each state. AK, MT, NM, WY and WV did not have a company headquartered on the Fortune list. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 13, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
This is One of the Best Ways to Boost Your Retirement Savings in 2024
6 Things You Should Never Do With Your Tax Refund (Do This Instead)
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Richest Company in Every State