Having a major company headquartered in your state can have ripple effects on the local economy. Many of these companies invest back into their local communities and also provide jobs for locals.

GOBankingRates found the richest companies with headquarters in every state in terms of assets by sourcing from Fortune’s list of Top 1,000 Companies of 2023. Five states — Alaska, Montana, New Mexico, Wyoming and West Virginia — did not have a company that ranked on Fortune’s list.

Here’s a look at the richest company in every state.

Alabama

Company name: Regions Financial

Assets: $155.22 billion

Arizona

Company name: Western Alliance Bancorp.

Assets: $67.73 billion

Arkansas

Company name: Walmart

Assets: $243.2 billion

California

Company name: Wells Fargo

Assets: $1.88 trillion

Colorado

Company name: Dish Network

Assets: $52.61 billion

Connecticut

Company name: Charter Communications

Assets: $144.52 billion

Delaware

Company name: Coinbase Global

Assets: $89.73 billion

Washington, DC

Company name: Fannie Mae

Assets: $4.31 trillion

Florida

Company name: NextEra Energy

Assets: $158.94 billion

Georgia

Company name: Intercontinental Exchange

Assets: $194.34 billion

Hawaii

Company name: Hawaiian Electric Industries

Assets: $16.28 billion

Idaho

Company name: Micron Technology

Assets: $66.28 billion

Illinois

Company name: State Farm Insurance

Assets: $318.24 billion

Indiana

Company name: Elevance Health

Assets: $102.77 billion

Iowa

Company name: Principal Financial

Assets: $292.24 billion

Kansas

Company name: AMC Entertainment Holdings

Assets: $9.14 billion

Kentucky

Company name: Humana

Assets: $43.06 billion

Louisiana

Company name: Entergy

Assets: $58.6 billion

Maine

Company name: IDEXX Laboratories

Assets: $2.75 billion

Maryland

Company name: Lockheed Martin

Assets: $52.88 billion

Massachusetts

Company name: Massachusetts Mutual Life

Assets: $318.34 billion

Michigan

Company name: Jackson Financial

Assets: $331.06 billion

Minnesota

Company name: U.S. Bancorp

Assets: $674.81 billion

Mississippi

Company name: Sanderson Farms

Assets: $2.35 billion

Missouri

Company name: Reinsurance Group of America

Assets: $84.71 billion

Nebraska

Company name: Berkshire Hathaway

Assets: $948.45 billion

Nevada

Company name: MGM Resorts International

Assets: $45.69 billion

New Hampshire

Company name: Iron Mountain

Assets: $16.14 billion

New Jersey

Company name: Prudential Financial (U.S.)

Assets: $689.92 billion

New York

Company name: JPMorgan Chase

Assets: $3.67 trillion

North Carolina

Company name: Bank of America

Assets: $3.05 trillion

North Dakota

Company name: MDU Resources Group

Assets: $9.66 billion

Ohio

Company name: Nationwide

Assets: $264.51 billion

Oklahoma

Company name: Williams

Assets: $48.43 billion

Oregon

Company name: Nike

Assets: $40.32 billion

Pennsylvania

Company name: PNC Financial Services Group

Assets: $557.26 billion

Rhode Island

Company name: CVS Health

Assets: $228.28 billion

South Carolina

Company name: Sonoco Products

Assets: $7.05 billion

South Dakota

Company name: Black Hills

Assets: $9.62 billion

Tennessee

Company name: FedEx

Assets: $85.99 billion

Texas

Company name: Charles Schwab

Assets: $551.77 billion

Utah

Company name: Zions Bancorp.

Assets: $89.55 billion

Vermont

Company name: NLV Financial

Assets: $41.94 billion

Virginia

Company name: Freddie Mac

Assets: $3.21 trillion

Washington

Company name: Amazon

Assets: $462.68 billion

Wisconsin

Company name: Northwestern Mutual

Assets: $340.39 billion

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the richest companies with headquarters in every state in terms of assets as sourced from Fortune’s list of Top 1,000 Companies. For each state, the company name, assets, revenue and profits were sourced from Fortune’s Top 1,000 Companies of 2023. The company with the highest assets was found for each state. AK, MT, NM, WY and WV did not have a company headquartered on the Fortune list. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 13, 2024.

