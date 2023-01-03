Rick’s Near Beer Launches Rick’s Hazy, a Low-Strength Hazy IPA

Rick’s Hazy is low-strength to keep the good times rolling through Dry January

Rick’s Hazy launches today

Available to ship nationwide in time for Dry January, Rick’s Hazy is refreshingly hoppy and juicy and contains less than 0.5% ABV.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rick’s Near Beer launches Rick’s Hazy today, the second in its lineup of non-alcoholic craft beers. Available to ship nationwide in time for Dry January, Rick’s Hazy is refreshingly hoppy and juicy and contains less than 0.5% ABV.

Rick’s Hazy, full of citrus and tropical fruit flavor and aroma, is brewed with premium malted barley, flaked wheat, loads of Pacific Northwest hops, and Rocky Mountain water.

Founded by Certified Cicerone® Josh Hare, the entrepreneur behind Texas-based beverage brands Hops & Grain Brewing and Pint & Plow Brewing, Rick’s Near Beer launched in December 2022 with its initial low strength offering, Rick’s Original.

“We’re brewing a line up of beers that can be enjoyed morning, noon, and night,” says Hare. “Rick’s Hazy is for every beer lover, whether you’re celebrating the New Year with a resolution to cut back on your alcohol intake, or you’re looking for a delicious beer to enjoy during happy hour before a commute home after work.”

Order six-packs of Rick’s Hazy ($12) and Rick’s Original ($10) online at drinkricks.com and keep an eye out for Rick’s Near Beer in the beer aisle of retail stores throughout Texas in early 2023.

About Rick’s Near Beer

Rick’s Near Beer is the beer to grab morning, noon, and night. Launched in 2022 by Certified Cicerone® and beverage entrepreneur Josh Hare, Rick’s Near Beer and its flagship Rick’s Original are low-strength options to keep the good times rolling. Follow us on Instagram at @drink_ricks or order Rick’s online at drinkricks.com.

