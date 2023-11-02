‘Rigged’: Federal court awards $1.8B in damages after major realtor firms found guilty of conspiring to inflate commissions on home sales — here’s why this case might only be the beginning

A judge has ruled in favor of U.S. homeowners in a class action lawsuit against some of the nation’s largest real estate brokerages — who were found guilty of conspiring to keep commissions artificially high.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR), HomeServices of America (owned by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A)) and two of its subsidiaries, and Keller Williams Realty were found guilty by a jury in a landmark decision that could trigger a slew of similar cases to be brought across the country.

After a two-week trial that scrutinized the commissions paid on the sales of more than 260,000 homes in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois between 2015 and 2022, the federal court found that the defendants conspired with the “purpose or effect of raising, inflating or stabilizing broker commission rates paid by home sellers.”

They also determined that the plaintiffs, made up of a group of homeowners who sold their homes in that seven-year period, were made to “pay more for real estate brokerage services when selling their homes than they would have paid absent that conspiracy.”

Commenting after the ruling, Michael Ketchmark, the lead attorney for the plaintiffs in the class action, told CNN: “We view it as a tremendous day of accountability for these companies.”

While the defendants in this case have already said they will appeal the decision, Ketchmark is now on a quest to find and hold companies accountable for any similar violations within the industry.

Here’s how realtors have been allegedly driving up the price of homes for unsuspecting U.S. buyers and how the accused organizations have responded to the ruling.

What’s the deal with broker commissions?

This lawsuit is all about real estate broker commissions, which typically total around 5-6% of a property’s selling price in the U.S. and are often split 50-50 between the buyer’s agent and the seller’s agent.

The guilty verdict could shake up the U.S. real estate industry by putting a spotlight on practices that have allegedly enabled a number of realtors to inflate their commissions to the detriment of homeowners.

At the heart of the complaint are several NAR policies deemed to have wrongfully impacted competition among real estate brokers — including one rule that recommends multiple listing services (MLSs) conceal the total broker commission offered from prospective property buyers.

The plaintiffs argued these policies have “severe anticompetitive effects” and make “no economic sense, except for the buyer broker,” who could technically steer homebuyers toward properties that offer a higher commission, which homebuyers ultimately have to shoulder.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice release on this issue, realtors have also been accused of misleading buyers into thinking that their broker services are free when, typically, they could be anything up to 3% of the home purchase price.

That can equal quite a lot of money for those buying a home, which is all the more painful in this time of elevated house prices and mortgage rates.

For a house selling at $500,000 with a 6% even-split broker commission, the home buyer would be paying $15,000 to the buyer agent — a fee they could potentially negotiate down if the commissions were fairly disclosed.

Realtors intend to appeal verdict

The accused real estate groups and brokerages continue to deny wrongdoing.

Two defendants — Re/Max (RMAX) and Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS), whose brands include Century 21, Coldwell Banker and Corcoran — settled before the trial for $55 million and $83.5 million, respectively, without admitting liability.

Those involved in the court case have announced their intentions to appeal the verdict — a process that could take several years. In the meantime, the NAR stated they will at least try to reduce the $1.8 billion damages — which could actually be tripled to more than $5.3 billion, according to Reuters, if the realtors are found to have breached U.S. antitrust law.

“This matter is not close to being final,” NAR president Tracy Kasper said in a statement after the verdict was announced. “We will appeal the liability finding because we stand by the fact that NAR rules serve the best interests of consumers, support market-driven pricing and advance business competition.”

The NAR will tackle any future legal challenges under new leadership as the group’s CEO Bob Goldberg just announced he will step down at the end of the month. Nykia Wright has been appointed as interim CEO and will assume the role effective Nov. 20.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for HomeServices expressed disappointment with the court’s ruling and told CNN: “Today’s decision means that buyers will face even more obstacles in an already challenging real estate market and sellers will have a harder time realizing the value of their homes.”

Plaintiff attorney Ketchmark dismissed that statement after the ruling, accusing the realtors of being “desperate to hang on to the system that they have rigged against everyone.”

He has since filed a new class-action lawsuit against other real estate giants, including Douglas Elliman, Compass and Redfin, alleging once again that they violated antitrust laws by conspiring to keep commissions high.

