U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,669.91
    +92.88 (+2.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,038.72
    +827.87 (+2.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,649.15
    +232.05 (+2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.41
    +40.65 (+2.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.23
    +1.96 (+2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.90
    -4.60 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    -0.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9777
    +0.0068 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1328
    +0.0229 (+2.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1480
    +0.2870 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,401.57
    +224.59 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.25
    +5.72 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Ring Energy Provides Operational Update, Revised Fourth Quarter Guidance & Initial Outlook for 2023

Ring Energy, Inc.
·6 min read
Ring Energy, Inc.
Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy Provides Operational Update, Revised Fourth Quarter Guidance & Initial Outlook for 2023

4Q 2022 Guidance
4Q 2022 Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today provided an operational update for the third quarter and full year 2022, revised guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022, and an initial outlook for the 2023 full year that reflects the previously announced completion of its acquisition (the “Transaction”) of the assets of privately held Stronghold Energy II Operating, LLC and Stronghold Energy II Royalties, LP (collectively, “Stronghold”).

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Continued the successful execution of its 2022 development program, including:

    • Drilled eight horizontal (“Hz”) wells during Q3 2022 with five in the Northwest Shelf (“NWS”) and three in the Central Basin Platform (“CBP”) bringing the total number of horizontal wells drilled in 2022 to 23;

    • Completed and placed on production nine Hz wells of which four were drilled in Q2 2022 and five were drilled in Q3 2022;

    • Performed three recompletions on the Stronghold acquisition acreage (“CBP South”); and

    • Converted six wells with electrical submersible pumps to rod pumps (“CTRs”) on horizontal wells, including five in NWS and one in legacy CBP acreage (“CBP North”).

REVISED 4Q 2022 GUIDANCE

  • Reduced capital guidance 15% and maintained production guidance:

    • Lowered its estimate of capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2022 to $42 million to $46 million, down about 15% from the prior estimate of $50 million to $54 million;

      • Complete and place on production the remaining three wells drilled in Q3 2022;

      • Drill and complete eight to nine new wells, including four Hz wells with two in NWS and two in CBP North, and four to five vertical wells in CBP South;

      • Recomplete eight to 12 wells in CBP South; and

    • Reiterated its prior fourth quarter sales volumes estimate of 18,000 to 19,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boepd”) (approximately 70% oil, 17% natural gas and 13% natural gas liquids (“NGLs”)), despite the reduction in estimated fourth quarter capital expenditures.

2023 OUTLOOK

  • Provided a preliminary outlook for full year 2023, which includes:

    • Estimated capital expenditures of $150 million to $175 million that include:

      • Balanced and capital efficient combination of drilling Hz wells on legacy assets and vertical wells on the recently acquired CBP South assets;

      • Performing recompletions and CTRs;

      • All projects and estimates based on assumed WTI oil prices of $75 to $90 per barrel and Henry Hub natural gas prices of $5 to $6 per Mcf; and

    • Plans to maintain or slightly grow 2023 full year average sales volumes compared to anticipated Q4 2022 sales volumes.

Mr. Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In advance of reporting our full operational and financial performance for the third quarter next month, we wanted to update our shareholders on our operational highlights and provide revised fourth quarter 2022 guidance and a preliminary outlook for 2023.

“During the third quarter, we continued our highly successful 2022 development program by drilling eight and completing nine horizontal wells on our legacy acreage and performing three recompletions on the newly acquired Stronghold acreage. Combined with our continued focus on promoting operating efficiencies throughout the business, the results of our program have met or exceeded expectations.

“As we have discussed in the past, the acquisition of the Stronghold assets places us in a much stronger position for continued success through further diversification of our commodity mix, margin enhancing ownership, and enhanced free cash flow. Another benefit we have discussed is the increased capital efficiency of the combined portfolio. As we allocate capital to our materially expanded inventory of high rate-of-return drilling and recompletion projects, we have an enhanced opportunity to optimize our future free cash flow, which will allow us to pay down debt at a faster rate than we could have done on a standalone basis. Our improved capital efficiency is reflective in our fourth quarter guidance in which we decreased our capital spending expectations from when we announced the acquisition but have maintained our prior outlook for fourth quarter sales volumes. This is a direct result of the low cost, high rate of return, and capital efficient opportunities that were acquired with the Stronghold assets.

“Because we anticipate commodity price volatility will continue into 2023, we are designing next year’s capital program with the flexibility to respond to the marketplace. And while the recent acquisition improved our balance sheet and reduced our leverage ratio, we believe our absolute debt levels justify continued focus on rapidly paying down debt. The initial goal for 2023 will be to maintain or slightly grow our average daily sales volumes from the levels we expect to achieve in 4Q 2022 and allocate excess free cash flow to paying down debt in a $75 to $90 per barrel of oil price environment. If oil prices trend upward from that range, we will have the flexibility to allocate our cash flow to the opportunities that maximize shareholder value, whether it is to accelerate debt repayment, increase capital spending to organically grow production, continue our pursuit of strategic and accretive acquisitions, or the return of capital through a stock buy-back program or dividends. We look forward to discussing this in more detail as we further develop our plans for next year.”

4Q 2022 GUIDANCE

Ring 2022 Update
Ring 2022 Update

  1. In addition to Company-directed drilling and completion activities, the capital spending outlook includes funds for targeted well reactivations, recompletions, workovers, infrastructure upgrades, and continuing the Company's successful CTR program in its NWS and CBP areas. Also included is anticipated spending for lease costs, contractual drilling obligations and non-operated drilling, completion and capital workovers.

ABOUT RING ENERGY, INC.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the conventional development of its Permian Basin assets in West Texas and New Mexico. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to successfully drill and complete oil and/or gas wells on its properties and to integrate successfully the recent acquired Stronghold assets, continued, volatile prices for oil and natural gas and significant price downturns, general economic conditions both domestically and abroad, and other factors that may be more fully described in additional documents set forth by the Company.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Al Petrie Advisors
Al Petrie, Senior Partner
Phone: 281-975-2146
Email: apetrie@ringenergy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f310977f-f956-4b65-a845-35e3aee5a3f8



Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Why Stocks Swung 5% in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into one of the best days of the year. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Ge

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • Why General Electric Stock Is Up Today

    A Wall Street analyst believes General Electric (NYSE: GE) shares are set up well going into earnings season and has raised her price target as a result. General Electric has been mired in a long slump, with shares down more than 60% over the past five years and down 28% in 2022 alone. Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase is feeling upbeat about GE heading into earnings season.

  • Why Amazon, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks All Fell Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were all diving today after the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in hotter than expected. Wall Street was eagerly anticipating the report, as the inflation number is one of the biggest factors impacting the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. With the month-over-month CPI up 0.4%, its fastest growth in three months, and the year-over-year number still high at 8.2%, it's clear that inflation continued to be a problem for the economy in September.

  • Apple announces high-yield savings account for credit card holders

    Apple and Goldman Sachs are teaming up to offer a new, no-fee, high-yield savings account for Apple Card users.

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m

  • ‘Horrible CPI’ Has Some Bracing for Jumbo Hike: Wall Street Reacts

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street hopes that the Federal Reserve might be able to ease up on its battle against inflation later this year were decisively dashed Thursday when consumer price index data for September came in unexpectedly hot. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6% from a year ago, the highest level since 1982. Stock futures on the S&P 500 sank below 2% after rising as much as 1.3%, and 10-year Treasury yields jumped above 4%. “Horrible CPI number,” said Andrew Brenner,

  • 2 Stocks Yielding Over 7% That Are a Steal Today

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) are now trading for price-to-earnings ratios under 10 and yielding over 7% from their dividends. Why are these stocks cheap and is there an opportunity for investors? Travis Hoium covers why the reward well outweighs the risk for these stocks.

  • Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters houses no member of its ‘senior leadership team’

    No one from Wells Fargo's 17-member “senior leadership team” remains based at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, the bank told me Wednesday. The senior leadership team, as outlined on the bank’s website, includes CEO Charlie Scharf and the C-suite along with other senior executives, such as the heads of several business units. As recently as February 2020, Wells had four members of its then 15-member senior leadership team based in San Francisco, where the bank (NYSE: WFC) was founded in 1852 amid the Gold Rush.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:MPW) recent US$275m drop adds to long-term losses

    If you want to know who really controls Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:MPW ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — just issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Fell Before a Big Rally Earlier Today

    Market traders were nervous today after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest Consumer Price Index data for September. Inflation came in higher than analysts expected, which ended hopes that the Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates. In other news, analysts are still processing how deep the PC market could fall in the near term, especially if higher inflation sends the economy into a recession.

  • $22 billion in I-bond sales can’t be wrong. Why you may want to buy them even when their rate resets soon

    Given that sales volumes have been enormous in 2022 — more than $22 billion in 2022 through Sept. 30, according to Treasury data — there may be plenty of people who have already met this cap for the year and have to wait until January to buy more. When should you sell?

  • Stocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks roared back from losses sparked by a hot inflation reading on speculation the yearlong selloff had potentially reached a bottom. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThe S&P 500 closed up 2

  • Dow Jones Surges 1,300 Points From Bear Market Lows After Hot Inflation Report; What To Do Now

    Stocks plunged to bear market lows on a hot inflation report, but then rebounded powerfully. Here's what investors should do now.

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%

    U.S. stocks recovered Thursday after inflation data showed that consumer prices climbed more quickly than expected.

  • Investors Heavily Search Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Here is What You Need to Know

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.