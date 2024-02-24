RingCentral Inc CEO Vladimir Shmunis Sells 195,778 Shares

On February 22, 2024, Vladimir Shmunis, CEO and Chairman of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG), executed a sale of 195,778 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

RingCentral Inc is a provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. The company's platform offers a range of services including video meetings, team messaging, and cloud phone systems, which enable businesses to communicate and collaborate in a seamless and integrated manner.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 400,028 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Vladimir Shmunis is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys for RingCentral Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of RingCentral Inc were trading at $30.75, resulting in a market capitalization of $2.874 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.34, with a GuruFocus Value of $89.14, indicating that the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

