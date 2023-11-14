RingCentral’s RingCX is Powered by AI to Enhance Customer Interactions

By Karen E. Roman

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) launched RingCX to integrate the power of AI into all aspects of customer interactions.

RingCX’s AI approach aims to aid customers and contact center personnel before, during, and after their interchange to promote ongoing enhancement, the company said.

Examples of RingCX’s new features include real-time guidance for agents, automated scoring, and monitoring for supervisors combining voice, video, and digital channels, RingCentral stated.

It allows contact center employees to interact with customers using their preferred channels while guiding agents with a full context of the customer’s journey and interaction history, the company said.

“What amazes me is how intuitive RingCX is,” said Jaimie Bell, Vice President of Office Gurus. “Now we can tell clients that we’re going to provide them with more services, tailored to their businesses, and at a fraction of the costs they’d be paying with another enterprise contact center solution,” he said.

Contact:

Tech Edge

Editor@executives-edge.com