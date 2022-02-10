RioCan's 2021 Results Reflect Quality of Portfolio and Tenants
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- RIOCF
Net income of $598.4 million and FFO per unit 1 of $1.60
Distribution increase of 6.25% to $1.02 per unit annually effective February 2022
TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan" or the "Trust”) announced today its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Fourth Quarter").
"In 2021, RioCan delivered strong results demonstrating once again the quality of our portfolio, the resilience of our tenants and the talent of our people. The critical nature of our centres has been emphasized through the merger of physical and online retail. Tenants continued to seize the opportunity to lease our well-located space and our development pipeline remained on track to deliver new and dynamic space," said Jonathan Gitlin, President and CEO of RioCan. "Having proven our ability to execute in the face of unprecedented challenges, we maintain our focus on our long-term strategy to maximize the value of our portfolio and grow our business. The distribution increase announced today is a clear indication of our confidence in our people, our assets and our strategy, which will deliver sustainable growth and robust returns for our Unitholders."
Three months ended
Years ended
(in millions, except where otherwise noted, and per unit values)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Financial Highlights
Net income (loss)
$
208.8
$
65.6
$
598.4
$
(64.8
)
Weighted average Units outstanding - diluted (in thousands)
315,733
317,739
317,284
317,725
FFO 1
$
146.5
$
124.1
$
507.0
$
507.4
FFO (excluding net debt prepayment costs and one-time compensation costs) 1
$
150.4
$
124.1
$
524.0
$
507.4
FFO per unit - diluted 1
$
0.46
$
0.39
$
1.60
$
1.60
FFO per unit (excluding net debt prepayment costs and one-time compensation costs) - diluted 1
$
0.48
$
0.39
$
1.65
$
1.60
FFO per Unit and Net Income
FFO per unit of $0.46 for the quarter was $0.07 per unit or 18% higher than the same period last year of which $0.02 per unit was driven by Same Property NOI1 and $0.01 per unit contributed by NOI from completed properties under developments1. The remaining $0.04 per unit increase was due to higher residential inventory gains of $22.8 million, mainly from selling a 75% interest in the condominium component of Leaside Centre mixed-use project in Toronto, partially offset by a reduction in NOI from properties sold1 of $5.1 million, lower lease cancellation fees of $4.8 million and debt prepayment costs of $3.9 million.
FFO per unit for the year was $1.60, unchanged from the prior year, and included increases of $0.06 per unit driven by Same Property NOI and $0.02 per unit of NOI from completed development projects. This was partially offset by a reduction in NOI from commercial properties sold of $0.03 per unit, debt prepayment costs of $0.03 per unit and one-time compensation costs of $0.02 per unit. The $12.9 million increase in residential inventory gains in the year was mostly offset by $11.1 million lower realized gains on the sale of marketable securities and dividend income.
Net income for the year and Fourth Quarter was $598.4 million and $208.8 million and exceeded the comparable periods last year by $663.2 million and $143.2 million, respectively, mainly due to fair value gains of $124.1 million and $72.3 million recognized in 2021, compared to fair value losses of $526.8 million and $42.3 million in 2020.
1. A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.
Distributions
RioCan's Board of Trustees has approved an increase to the monthly distributions to Unitholders of 6.25% to $0.085 cents per unit commencing with the February 2022 distribution, payable on March 7, 2022 to Unitholders of record as at February 28, 2022. This increase brings RioCan's annualized distribution to $1.02 per unit. The Trust's objectives include providing sustainable distribution increases supported by FFO per unit growth while maintaining a FFO Payout Ratio1 of approximately 55% to 65% over the long-term. This enables us to provide a growing income stream to our Unitholders while retaining the cash flow required to fund future growth. With a FFO per unit growth target of 5% to 7% for 2022, the Trust expects to achieve its payout ratio objective.
Progress at The Well
Solid progress continued on The Well™, with the construction of the commercial component, which includes office and retail, at approximately 82% complete, excluding fixturing. Retail leasing has gained momentum and, as of February 9, 2022, approximately 50% of the retail space has firm leases with that number increasing to 62% when including leases in advanced discussions with tenants. Grand opening of the retail component is expected in the spring of 2023. As of February 9, 2022, 90% of the office component of the space is leased and 638,000 square feet was handed over to tenants for fixturing with first cash rents to start in the second half of 2022. The purpose-built residential rental building, FourFifty The Well™, is also advancing as planned and is expected to be complete in 2023.
Capital Recycling
In 2021, the Trust completed $848.6 million of dispositions at a weighted average capitalization rate of 3.75%, a testament to the quality and demand for the Trust's assets.
As of February 9, 2022, the Trust has firm or conditional deals that were in-place at or entered into after year end and deals that closed subsequent to year end to sell full or partial interests in a number of properties totaling $98.0 million.
Capital Management Update
In 2021, the Trust advanced it's objectives to have 70% of total debt unsecured and to extend the weighted average term to maturity of its total debt portfolio.
On November 8, 2021, RioCan issued $450.0 million, 2.829% of Series AE senior unsecured green bond debentures with a seven-year term.
On November 30, 2021, RioCan redeemed, in full, its $250.0 million, 3.746% Series V unsecured debentures due May 30, 2022 in accordance with their terms, at a total redemption price of $253.8 million.
The Trust also prepaid $344.5 million of mortgages and unwound the associated interest rate swap hedges for a net prepayment cost of $0.1 million. An additional $41.0 million mortgage was repaid on the disposition of Kennedy Commons. In total, $385.5 million of mortgages were repaid in the quarter.
On December 14, 2021, the Trust entered into $300.0 million of bond forward contracts maturing on September 15, 2022 and subsequent to year end, entered into an additional $200.0 million of bond forwards maturing on April 28, 2022. These bond forward contracts are a hedge of the Trust's exposure to movements in underlying risk-free interest rates associated with the anticipated refinancing of the $300.0 million Series Y debentures maturing on October 3, 2022 and future anticipated financings, respectively.
During the Fourth Quarter, the Trust acquired and cancelled 7,973,045 units at a weighted average purchase price of $22.32 per unit, for a total cost of $178.1 million.
To provide additional financial liquidity, subsequent to year end on February 2, 2022, the Trust increased the credit limit on its revolving unsecured operating line of credit by $250.0 million to $1.3 billion.
1. A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.
Operation Highlights
Three months ended
Years ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operation Highlights (i)
Occupancy - committed (ii)
96.8
%
95.7
%
96.8
%
95.7
%
Blended leasing spread
4.6
%
3.8
%
6.3
%
5.0
%
New leasing spread
3.8
%
5.1
%
8.6
%
7.9
%
Renewal leasing spread
5.0
%
3.6
%
5.4
%
4.4
%
Rent collection (iii)
98.6
%
96.2
%
98.0
%
94.4
%
(i)
Includes commercial overall portfolio only.
(ii)
Information presented as at respective periods then ended.
(iii)
Represents percentage of total billed gross rents for the Fourth Quarter and three quarters of 2020 which has been collected in cash as of February 9, 2022. Year ended December 31, 2020 includes billed gross rents for the period from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.
Same Property NOI grew by 4.9% in Q4 2021 when compared to the same period last year. Same Property NOI excluding the pandemic-related provision1 was positive at 1.0%. RioCan collected 98.6% of billed gross rents for Q4 2021, which resulted in the pandemic-related provision falling from $9.0 million in Q4 2020 to $2.9 million in the Fourth Quarter. Same Property NOI for full year 2021 grew by 3.4% despite the one quarter of pre-pandemic results included in 2020. The pandemic-related provision for the year fell from $42.5 million in 2020 to $17.2 million in 2021 despite the significant impact lockdowns had on our tenants throughout the year.
Committed occupancy for the total portfolio of 96.8% showed solid improvement, increasing by 40 basis points when compared to Q3 2021. Retail committed occupancy ended the year at 97.2% and in the Greater Toronto Area jumped by 80 bps in Q4 2021, fuelling a 50 basis point increase in total portfolio retail committed occupancy. Committed occupancy for the total portfolio climbed steadily throughout 2021 from strong demand for our prime locations resulting in a 110 basis point year-over-year increase.
New and renewed leases totalled 4.7 million square feet (at 100% ownership interest) for the year at a blended leasing spread of 6.3%. New leasing of 1.7 million square feet exceeded pre-pandemic levels at new leasing spreads for the overall portfolio of 8.6%. Renewed leases of 3.0 million square feet were completed at renewal leasing spreads of 5.4%, for the overall portfolio.
1. A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.
RioCan Living Update
Residential Rental Buildings in Operation
Number of
Date of
% of leased units
% of leased units
Stabilized (i)
eCentral (Yonge Eglinton Northeast Corner, Toronto)
466
December 2018
95.9
%
92.5
%
Frontier (Ottawa)
228
May 2019
95.6
%
97.4
%
Brio (Brentwood Village, Calgary)
163
April 2020
93.8
%
97.5
%
Market (Montreal) (ii)
139
December 2020
97.1
%
n/a
In lease-up
Pivot (Yonge Sheppard Centre, Toronto)
361
October 2020
84.8
%
72.0
%
Litho. (Toronto)
210
July 2021
61.9
%
37.1
%
Latitude (Ottawa)
209
July 2021
27.4
%
16.8
%
Strada (Toronto)
61
November 2021
27.9
%
—
%
Condominium Projects in Pre-construction (iii)
Number of
Date of
% of pre-sold units
% of pre-sold units
U.C. Towns 2, Oshawa, ON
65
August 2021
100.0
%
100.0
%
U.C. Tower 2, Oshawa, ON (iv)
993
August 2021
89.6
%
78.4
%
Queen & Ashbridge, Toronto, ON
399
September 2020
95.4
%
95.1
%
Verge (Phase One), Toronto, ON (iv)
197
July 2021
97.3
%
96.0
%
Verge (Phase Two), Toronto, ON (iv)
335
October 2021
94.6
%
88.4
%
(i)
A property is considered to have reached stabilization the earlier of (i) achieving 95% occupancy or (ii) 24 months after first occupancy.
(ii)
Market Phase One was acquired on February 8, 2022.
(iii)
Excludes a total of 1,194 condominium units under construction at the 11 YV, U.C. Uptowns and U.C. Tower projects and 48 units in interim occupancy at U.C. Uptowns.
(iv)
For U.C. Tower 2 (Phase One), Verge (Phase One) and Verge (Phase Two) only 606, 184 and 276 of the number of total units have been released for sale, respectively. The second phase of U.C. Tower 2 is expected to be released for sale in April 2022.
As of February 9, 2022, the Trust's residential rental portfolio, overseen by RioCan Living™, is comprised of 1,698 purpose-built completed units (at 100% ownership interest) across seven buildings located in Toronto, Ottawa and Calgary. The portfolio includes the recent completion of two multi-unit properties, Latitude™, the 209-unit project in Ottawa and Strada™, the 61-unit project in Toronto. Occupancy at these two buildings commenced in Q1 2022. Leasing velocity in all new properties in the start-up leasing phase was strong. Litho™ is now at 61.9% leased, up 24.8% since last reported, and Strada, which launched in November of 2021, is already 27.9% leased.
On February 8, 2022, the Trust acquired a 90% interest in the first phase of Market, a new apartment complex in Montreal, for a purchase price of $46.8 million at a 4.06% capitalization rate. The building contains 139 income producing residential rental units. RioCan will also acquire a 90% interest in 297 units in two additional phases under construction upon stabilization at a 4.16% capitalization rate. Financing of the acquisitions will be a combination of asset level mortgages and existing liquidity.
During the Fourth Quarter, RioCan sold a 75% interest in the condominium component of RioCan Leaside Centre mixed-use project to a joint venture partner for sale proceeds of $54.4 million, representing approximately $145 per square foot of 0.4 million square feet of future density, and recognized $25.3 million of inventory gains. RioCan owns 100% of the remaining development including approximately 0.6 million square feet of multi-use residential and 0.2 million square feet of commercial space. RioCan Leaside Centre in Toronto will be transformed into a 1.2 million square foot mixed-use community with a light rail transit station situated on the site.
Development Highlights
Three months ended
Years ended
(in millions except square feet)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Development Highlights
Development Completions - sq. ft. in thousands
86.0
320.0
243.0
529.0
Development Spending1
$
93.8
$
141.4
$
427.5
$
493.4
Under Active Development - sq. ft. in thousands (i)(ii)
2,082.0
2,439.0
2,082.0
2,439.0
(i)
Information presented as at respective periods then ended and includes properties under development and residential inventory.
(ii)
For 2021, excludes a total of 1.5 million square feet of completed phases and air rights sold (2020 - 1.4 million square feet).
RioCan's in-house development team delivered 243,000 square feet of completions during 2021, including Litho., retail space at Windfields Farm in Oshawa, Lincoln Fields Shopping Centre in Ottawa and RioCan Shawnessy in Calgary. The total embedded development potential within the Trust's portfolio is 43.1 million square feet of which 21.0 million square feet are currently zoned or have submitted applications.
Our development pipeline includes 13.8 million square feet of permitted projects of which 2.1 million square feet is currently under development. Construction projects include The Well, as discussed earlier in this release, and two residential rental projects in Ottawa, Luma™ and Rhythm™, which are on schedule for completion by Q2 2022 and Q4 2022, respectively.
The Trust's Development Spending target for 2022 is estimated to be in the $475 million to $525 million range. In 2022, the Trust expects to deliver projects with cost of $675 million to $725 million, the largest amount of annual cost transfers since the inception of this development program.
Balance Sheet Strength
(in millions except percentages)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Balance Sheet Strength Highlights
Total assets
$
15,177
$
15,268
Total debt
$
6,611
$
6,928
Liquidity (i) 1
$
1,010
$
1,577
Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (i) 1
9.59x
9.47x
Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets (i) 1
43.9
%
45.0
%
Ratio of Unsecured Debt and Secured Debt (i) 1
59.4% / 40.6%
57.2% / 42.8%
Unencumbered Assets (i) 1
$
9,392
$
8,727
Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt (i) 1
231
%
215
%
(i)
At RioCan's proportionate share.
The Trust ended 2021 with $1.0 billion of Liquidity in the form of cash and cash equivalents and undrawn lines of credit, increasing to $1.3 billion after accounting for the increase in the unsecured operating line of credit on February 2, 2022.
RioCan’s unencumbered asset pool was $9.4 billion, which generated 64.9% of Annual Normalized NOI1 and provided 2.31x coverage over Unsecured Debt. This pool increased from the prior year as the Trust proactively repaid mortgages.
The Trust's Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets at RioCan's proportionate share improved from December 31, 2020 mainly due to year-over-year decrease of $239.9 million in proportionate total debt balances at the current year end as the Trust has utilized proceeds from asset sales to reduce debt over the course of 2021.
Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 9.59x on a proportionate share basis, as at December 31, 2021. The increase in Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA from prior year end was primarily due to the net impact of higher average Total Adjusted Debt balances, as debt was used to fund development, partially offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA. This ratio has improved since Q3 2021 as Adjusted EBITDA has continued to improve.
1. A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.
Conference Call and Webcast
Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Participants will be required to identify themselves and the organization on whose behalf they are participating.
In order to participate, please dial 647-427-3230 or 1-877-486-4304. For those unable to participate in the live mode, a replay will be available at 1-855-859-2056, passcode 5956476#.
For a copy of the slides to be used for the conference call or to access the simultaneous webcast, visit RioCan’s website at http://investor.riocan.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/ and click on the link for the webcast.
About RioCan
RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2021, our portfolio is comprised of 207 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 36.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 13 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.
Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures
All figures included in this News Release are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. RioCan’s annual audited consolidated financial statements ("2021 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements") are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Financial information included within this News Release does not contain all disclosures required by IFRS, and accordingly should be read in conjunction with the Trust's 2021 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, which is available on RioCan's website at www.riocan.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Consistent with RioCan’s management framework, management uses certain financial measures to assess RioCan’s financial performance, which are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) under IFRS. Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and FFO (excluding net debt prepayment costs and one-time compensation costs), FFO per unit and FFO per unit (excluding net debt prepayment costs and one-time compensation costs), Net Operating Income ("NOI"), Same Property NOI, Development Spending, Total Contractual Debt, Liquidity, Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets, RioCan's Proportionate Share, Unsecured Debt, Secured Debt, Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt and Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets, as well as other measures that may be discussed elsewhere in this News Release, do not have a standardized definition prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. RioCan supplements its IFRS measures with these Non-GAAP measures to aid in assessing the Trust’s underlying performance and reports these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of RioCan’s performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. For full definitions of these measures, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures” section in RioCan’s MD&A for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.
The reconciliations for each non-GAAP measure included in this News Release are outlined as follows:
RioCan's Proportionate Share
The following table reconciles the consolidated balance sheet from IFRS to RioCan's proportionate share basis as at December 31, 2021 and 2020:
As at
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(in thousands)
IFRS basis
Equity-
RioCan's
IFRS basis
Equity-
RioCan's
Assets
Investment properties
$
14,021,338
$
409,794
$
14,431,132
$
14,063,022
$
243,677
$
14,306,699
Equity-accounted investments
327,335
(327,335
)
—
209,676
(209,676
)
—
Mortgages and loans receivable
237,790
—
237,790
160,646
—
160,646
Residential inventory
217,043
121,291
338,334
214,181
82,331
296,512
Assets held for sale
47,240
—
47,240
198,094
—
198,094
Receivables and other assets
248,959
35,367
284,326
183,633
28,202
211,835
Cash and cash equivalents
77,758
9,113
86,871
238,456
2,203
240,659
Total assets
$
15,177,463
$
248,230
$
15,425,693
$
15,267,708
$
146,737
$
15,414,445
Liabilities
Debentures payable
$
2,990,692
$
—
$
2,990,692
$
3,340,278
$
—
$
3,340,278
Mortgages payable
2,334,016
166,368
2,500,384
2,797,066
108,337
2,905,403
Lines of credit and other bank loans
1,285,910
48,049
1,333,959
790,539
28,716
819,255
Accounts payable and other liabilities
655,501
33,813
689,314
604,852
9,684
614,536
Total liabilities
$
7,266,119
$
248,230
$
7,514,349
$
7,532,735
$
146,737
$
7,679,472
Equity
Unitholders’ equity
7,911,344
—
7,911,344
7,734,973
—
7,734,973
Total liabilities and equity
$
15,177,463
$
248,230
$
15,425,693
$
15,267,708
$
146,737
$
15,414,445
The following tables reconcile the consolidated statements of income (loss) from IFRS to RioCan's proportionate share basis for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:
Three months ended December 31, 2021
Three months ended December 31, 2020
(in thousands)
IFRS basis
Equity-
RioCan's
IFRS basis
Equity-
RioCan's
Revenue
Rental revenue
$
266,899
$
7,071
$
273,970
$
276,422
$
4,300
$
280,722
Residential inventory sales
65,620
965
66,585
4,712
831
5,543
Property management and other service fees
3,920
—
3,920
4,050
—
4,050
336,439
8,036
344,475
285,184
5,131
290,315
Operating costs
Rental operating costs
Recoverable under tenant leases
93,346
588
93,934
95,452
400
95,852
Non-recoverable costs
9,019
609
9,628
14,995
331
15,326
Residential inventory cost of sales
39,286
289
39,575
1,143
270
1,413
141,651
1,486
143,137
111,590
1,001
112,591
Operating income
194,788
6,550
201,338
173,594
4,130
177,724
Other income (loss)
Interest income
3,842
566
4,408
3,500
347
3,847
Income from equity-accounted investments
6,503
(6,503
)
—
421
(421
)
—
Fair value gain (loss) on investment properties, net
72,255
1,480
73,735
(42,286
)
(2,852
)
(45,138
)
Investment and other income (loss)
(696
)
(144
)
(840
)
967
(19
)
948
81,904
(4,601
)
77,303
(37,398
)
(2,945
)
(40,343
)
Other expenses
Interest costs, net
42,403
1,819
44,222
44,841
1,173
46,014
General and administrative
11,924
16
11,940
12,941
10
12,951
Internal leasing costs
2,982
—
2,982
2,901
—
2,901
Transaction and other costs
6,779
114
6,893
1,510
2
1,512
Debt prepayment costs, net
3,896
—
3,896
—
—
—
67,984
1,949
69,933
62,193
1,185
63,378
Income before income taxes
$
208,708
$
—
$
208,708
$
74,003
$
—
$
74,003
Current income tax recovery
(68
)
—
(68
)
(711
)
—
(711
)
Deferred income tax expense
—
—
—
9,105
—
9,105
Net income
$
208,776
$
—
$
208,776
$
65,609
$
—
$
65,609
Year ended December 31, 2021
Year ended December 31, 2020
(in thousands)
IFRS basis
Equity-
RioCan's
IFRS basis
Equity-
RioCan's
Revenue
Rental revenue
$
1,066,562
$
26,836
$
1,093,398
$
1,090,732
$
17,162
$
1,107,894
Residential inventory sales
93,727
6,474
100,201
36,347
6,718
43,065
Property management and other service fees
14,772
—
14,772
16,584
—
16,584
1,175,061
33,310
1,208,371
1,143,663
23,880
1,167,543
Operating costs
Rental operating costs
Recoverable under tenant leases
367,297
2,089
369,386
377,787
1,495
379,282
Non-recoverable costs
40,753
2,544
43,297
64,751
1,599
66,350
Residential inventory cost of sales
65,346
2,371
67,717
20,842
3,567
24,409
473,396
7,004
480,400
463,380
6,661
470,041
Operating income
701,665
26,306
727,971
680,283
17,219
697,502
Other income (loss)
Interest income
13,666
2,160
15,826
14,602
1,383
15,985
Income from equity-accounted investments
19,189
(19,189
)
—
3,985
(3,985
)
—
Fair value gain (loss) on investment properties, net
124,052
(1,113
)
122,939
(526,775
)
(9,613
)
(536,388
)
Investment and other income (loss)
2,743
(806
)
1,937
8,216
(166
)
8,050
159,650
(18,948
)
140,702
(499,972
)
(12,381
)
(512,353
)
Other expenses
Interest costs, net
171,521
7,026
178,547
180,811
4,788
185,599
General and administrative
51,400
60
51,460
40,524
42
40,566
Internal leasing costs
11,807
—
11,807
10,192
—
10,192
Transaction and other costs
17,343
272
17,615
2,934
8
2,942
Debt prepayment costs, net
10,914
—
10,914
—
—
—
262,985
7,358
270,343
234,461
4,838
239,299
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
598,330
$
—
$
598,330
$
(54,150
)
$
—
$
(54,150
)
Current income tax recovery
(59
)
—
(59
)
(275
)
—
(275
)
Deferred income tax expense
—
—
—
10,905
—
10,905
Net income (loss)
$
598,389
$
—
$
598,389
$
(64,780
)
$
—
$
(64,780
)
NOI and Same Property NOI
The following table reconciles operating income to NOI and Same Property NOI to NOI for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:
Three months ended
Years ended
(thousands of dollars)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Income
$
194,788
$
173,594
$
701,665
$
680,283