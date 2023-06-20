Rivian Aligns with Tesla's North America Charging Protocol to Boost Customer Access and EV Growth

Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) has agreed to embrace Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) North America charging standard.

The move, Rivian claimed, would give customers access to the biggest U.S. charging network, reported Reuters.

The customers will be able to access 12,000 Tesla Superchargers with adapters in the United States and Canada as early as spring 2024.

The company will also make a Tesla-style charging port standard in its vehicles from 2025.

Tesla’s Superchargers constitute about 60% of the total fast chargers available in the U.S.

However, Rivian, which makes the R1T pickup truck and the R1S SUV, said it would continue to expand its own charging network.

Tesla has struck deals in recent weeks with automotive giants, including Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) to use its charging technology.

By opening its charging network to electric vehicles from other brands, Tesla stands to gain some of the $7.5 billion in subsidies the Biden administration has approved to boost charging infrastructure in the U.S.

Price Action: RIVN shares are trading higher by 4.67% at $15.58 on the last check Tuesday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

