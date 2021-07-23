U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,411.79
    +44.31 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,061.55
    +238.20 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,836.99
    +152.39 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.65
    +10.17 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.17
    +0.26 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.10
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.14 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2860
    +0.0210 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5100
    +0.3950 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,636.51
    +343.89 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    786.33
    -7.40 (-0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.58
    +59.28 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.80 (+0.58%)
     

Rivian raises another $2.5B, pushing its EV war chest up to $10.5B

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Rivian announced Friday that it has closed a $2.5 billion private funding round led by Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, D1 Capital Partners, Ford Motor and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc.

Third Point, Fidelity Management and Research Company, Dragoneer Investment Group and Coatue also participated in the round, according to Rivian.

"As we near the start of vehicle production, it’s vital that we keep looking forward and pushing through to Rivian’s next phase of growth," Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said in a statement. "This infusion of funds from trusted partners allows Rivian to scale new vehicle programs, expand our domestic facility footprint, and fuel international product rollout."

D1 Capital Partners founder Dan Sundheim said the firm is excited to increase its "investment in Rivian as it reaches an inflection point in its commercialization and delivers what we believe will be exceptional products for customers."

Rivian has raised roughly $10.5 billion to date. The company did not share a post-money valuation.

The electric automaker, which now employs 7,000 and is preparing to deliver its R1T pickup truck in September, last raised funds in January. That round brought in $2.65 billion from existing investors T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., Fidelity Management and Research Company, Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, Coatue and D1 Capital Partners. New investors also participated in that round, which pushed Rivian's valuation to $27.6 billion, a source familiar with the investment round told TechCrunch at the time.

The news comes just a day after Rivian confirmed it plans to open a second U.S. factory. It also follows Rivian's decision to delay deliveries of its R1T truck and R1S SUV from this summer to September due to delays in production caused by “cascading impacts of the pandemic,” particularly the ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips.

The debut of electric pickups signals a new EV era

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon-Backed Rivian Automotive Plans Second U.S. Electric-Vehicle Factory

    EV startup Rivian Automotive plans to open a second manufacturing plant and is early in the process of scouting locations, the company said.

  • Angry Brazilians dress as reptiles for their Covid jabs to mock Bolsonaro

    People are wearing costumes as a protest to the government’s handling of an outbreak that has killed more than 545,000 Klinger Duarte Rodrigues dressed as an Amazonian water boa to get his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photograph: Handout When Klinger Duarte Rodrigues set off for his coronavirus shot last weekend he did so dressed as a South American snake. “A sucuri,” he said, using the indigenous name for the Amazonian water boa whose skin he borrowed for his first dose of AstraZeneca

  • Jack Dorsey says bitcoin will be a big part of Twitter's future

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey confirmed to investors that bitcoin will be a "big part" of the company's future, as he sees opportunities to integrate the cryptocurrency into existing Twitter products and services, including commerce, subscriptions and other new additions like the Twitter Tip Jar and Super Follows. Dorsey has been a staunch bitcoin advocate for years, but how it would be put into action on Twitter's platform had not yet been spelled out in detail. More recently, Dorsey launched a $23.6 million bitcoin fund with Jay Z and announced plans to lead his other company Square into the decentralized financial services market by way of bitcoin.

  • Tesla Powerwall owners can sign up to help balance California's energy grid

    Tesla has launched its virtual power plant in California, giving Powerwall owners a chance to kick power back to the grid in times of high usage.

  • Toyota says suspends Thailand vehicle production amid parts shortage

    Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp has since earlier this week suspended vehicle production at three of its manufacturing plants in Thailand due to a parts shortage, the company said on Thursday. Toyota has a production capacity in Thailand of 550,000 vehicles per year, according to its website.

  • How to clean and organize your PC

    Here’s a step-by-step guide to clean and organize your PC, and free it from clutter, from experts at Engadget.

  • EV startup Rivian announces $2.5 billion funding round led by Amazon, Ford

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Electric car startup Rivian said on Friday it has closed a $2.5 billion fundraising round led by investors Amazon.com Inc , Ford Motor Co and T. Rowe Price. Reuters, citing unnamed sources, reported on Thursday that Rivian's planned plant, dubbed "Project Tera," will include battery cell production. “As we near the start of vehicle production, it’s vital that we keep looking forward and pushing through to Rivian’s next phase of growth,” Rivian Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe said in a statement.

  • Taco Bell suffers menu shortages amid supply chain woes

    Taco Bell is the latest fast food giant to get hit by the national supply chain shortage.

  • China ADRs Tumble in Longest Rout Since 2019 on Fresh Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks of Chinese companies tumbled in the U.S., posting the longest losing streak in more than two years, over the risks posed by a potentially widening regulatory crackdown in the nation’s technology industry.The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index plunged 8.5%, the steepest drop since March 2020, after officials in Beijing were said to consider forcing companies that offer school tutoring to turn into non-profits. That drove the gauge, which tracks some of China’s biggest firms th

  • Why New Oriental, TAL, and Other Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Today

    What happened The Chinese government might tell for-profit education companies to become nonprofit organizations, according to a report by Bloomberg. The news led to a violent industrywide sell-off. Here's how some of the U.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Friday

    What happened The Chinese government strikes the U.S. stock market again. Though today's news of a regulatory crackdown focuses on education companies in China, many U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are being hit this morning.

  • Why Facebook Stock Jumped on Friday

    Shares of social networking company Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) popped on Friday. The growth stock's gain was likely driven both by better-than-expected results from social media peer Snap (NYSE: SNAP) and an upgraded 12-month price target for Facebook shares. After market close on Thursday, Snapchat parent Snap provided an early indication of how digital advertising seems to have fared during the second quarter.

  • The Senate’s new retirement proposal could get you more money in your 401(k)

    ‘The Encouraging Americans to Save Act’ would give eligible workers a credit to their retirement accounts

  • These Are 3 REITs You Should Be Buying Now

    It's no secret why income-seeking investors gravitate toward real estate investment trusts (REITs). Because REITs are required by law to discharge at least 90% of their profits in the form of dividends, they're a cash cow that investors love to milk. Because so much of their earnings are devoted to dividends, very little is available to plow back into the business.

  • Why Intel's M&A strategy has this analyst 'a little worried'

    Intel’s stock slumped on Friday after the company warned investors about how it would face a chip shortage into 2023 in its earnings report. Anand Srinivasan, Bloomberg Intelligence Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman, to discuss Intel’s earnings, how the chip shortage will continue to impact it, and what to make of the chip space overall.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend aristocrats, and dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy According to Hedge Funds. According to a report by Post […]

  • Why Carnival Stock Dipped Underwater on Friday

    Truist Securities was the entity shifting its price target. The investment bank now believes Carnival is worth $20 per share, up from the previous estimation of $18. It's little wonder -- that $20 per share level is below the $22.71 Thursday closing price of Carnival's stock.

  • Why Intel Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) fell 5.3% on Friday, following the semiconductor giant's second-quarter earnings release and conference call. Intel's revenue was flat year over year at $19.6 billion, while its adjusted earnings per share rose 12% to $1.14. "There's never been a more exciting time to be in the semiconductor industry," CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a press release.

  • 2 Monster Stocks in the Making

    Many stockholders invest in the hope of finding stocks that later deliver outsized returns. Innovative Industrial is a unique take on real estate investment trusts (REITs): It acquires and leases facilities for cannabis production to marijuana companies. Additionally, it provides another essential need that smart investors know well.

  • Shareholders Of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Must Be Happy With Their 182% Total Return

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you...