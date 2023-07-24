RLI Corp. (RLI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

RLI Corp. (RLI) reported $351.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.5%. EPS of $1.16 for the same period compares to $1.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $358.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20, the EPS surprise was -3.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RLI Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Expense Ratio- Total : 39.4% compared to the 39.54% average estimate based on three analysts.

Loss Ratio- Total : 47.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 45.28%.

Combined Ratio (Underwriting income ratio) - Total : 87.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 84.83%.

Combined Ratio - Property : 74.6% compared to the 73.74% average estimate based on two analysts.

Combined Ratio - Casualty : 96.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 88.59%.

Combined Ratio - Surety : 75% compared to the 82.97% average estimate based on two analysts.

Net premiums earned : $322.28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $330.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.

Net investment income : $28.79 million versus $27.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.9% change.

Net premiums earned- Property segment : $101.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.84 million.

Net premiums earned- Surety segment : $33.39 million versus $34.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Net premiums earned- Casualty segment: $187.05 million versus $193.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.





Shares of RLI Corp. have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

