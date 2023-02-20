U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.85
    +0.51 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.90
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0685
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2027
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0890
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,877.32
    +198.47 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    564.75
    +24.42 (+4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,006.33
    +1.97 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

ROBIT PLC’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED ON A PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN 2023–2025 FOR ITS KEY PERSONNEL

Robit Plc
·2 min read
Robit Plc
Robit Plc

ROBIT PLC        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         20 FEBRUARY 2023 AT 1.00 PM

ROBIT PLC’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED ON A PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN 2023–2025 FOR ITS KEY PERSONNEL

Robit Plc’s Board of Directors has on 20 February 2023 decided on a Performance Share Plan (“Plan”) for its key personnel. The purpose of the Plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the key personnel for increasing the value of the company in the long-term, to commit the key personnel and to steer them towards achieving the company’s strategic targets, as well as to offer them a competitive long-term incentive scheme.

The Plan comprises a one-year and a two-year Performance Period. The first Performance Period covers the financial year 2023. In the first Performance Period in 2023, 50 percent of base share allocation is guaranteed, and 50 percent of base share allocation is based on reaching a predefined cash flow from operations target in financial statements 2023. The second Performance Period covers the financial years 2024–2025. The potential reward for the period 2024–2025 is based on a predefined average of EPS target in financial statements 2024 and 2025. The potential reward for both periods will be paid in May 2026.

The Plan covers besides CEO approximately 20 key persons, management team members and high-potential employees. A participant must be employed by the company. The Plan directed to the management team members includes an ownership obligation meaning that the company’s management team member is obliged to hold 50 percent of the received reward shares until the value of the member’s total shareholding in the company corresponds to 50 percent of the member’s gross salary for the calendar year preceding the payment of the reward.

The Board of Directors decides on the maximum reward for each participant. The maximum total amount of potential share rewards to be paid based on the performance periods 2023 and 2024–2025 of these two Plans is 240 000 gross shares of Robit Plc, corresponding to 1.1 percent of the total number of the company’s shares. Payable reward consists of reward shares, remaining after the deduction of a cash proportion. The cash proportion is required for covering taxes. The company determines the ratio between the share proportion and cash proportion, e.g., on a country-specific, individual or personnel group basis. Sizing of the Plan is dimensioned so that the total dilution of all existing share plans stays always under 4 percent of the total number of the company’s shares.

ROBIT PLC
Board of Directors

Harri Sjöholm
Chairman of the Board

Further information:
Harri Sjöholm, Chairman of the Board
+358 40 062 2092
harri.sjoholm@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com
Robit is the expert focused on high quality drilling consumables for mining and construction markets globally to help you drill Further. Faster. Robit strives to be world number one company in drilling consumables. Through our high and proven quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and our expert services, we deliver saving in drilling costs to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is Wall Street Closed For Presidents' Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2023 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Investors have pushed stocks into the death zone, warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    What’s the best metaphor to describe the stock market, that has sent the S&P 500 up 16% from its October lows, and up 6% this year? Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson has turned to the Jon Krakauer best-seller “Into Thin Air,” which chronicles the death of 12 mountaineers trying to scale Mount Everest. The book delves into the death zone, which starts 3,000 feet from the mountain’s summit, an altitude where oxygen pressure isn’t sufficient to sustain life for an extended period.

  • Meta Shares Soar Most Since 2013 on Zuckerberg’s Vision

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is headed for its biggest single-day gain in almost a decade after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg laid out plans to make the social media giant leaner, more efficient and more decisive.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramZuckerberg,

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history and urged investors to dump paper assets — here are 3 real assets he likes instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • JPMorgan Strategists Say Stock Rally Will Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock investors that have turned too optimistic about the economic outlook are setting up for disappointment, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramIt’s too early to say a recession is off the table following the Fede

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Up; Hot Megacaps Tesla, Nvidia In Focus

    The market rally is holding up., but patience and preparation are key. Tesla lithium buzz is in focus. Nvidia earnings loom.

  • ‘The world’s largest Ponzi scheme’: Peter Schiff just blasted the US debt ceiling drama. Here are the 3 assets he trusts amid major market craziness

    The government is in a doom spiral of spending and borrowing

  • Can I Gross Up My Social Security Income?

    If you're a retiree who depends on Social Security, in some cases you can gross up your Social Security income on financial paperwork. You would do this to make your income more accurately represent the equivalent amount of earned income … Continue reading → The post Can Social Security Be Grossed Up? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks Wobble as China Bets Fade; Dollar Stalls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures dropped on concern the Federal Reserve will keep borrowing costs higher for longer. Optimism over China’s economic recovery that drove a rally in Asia fizzled in European hours. Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramThe Stoxx Europe 600 In

  • Buy the stock-market dip? Why ‘cash’ yielding more than it has since 2007 could be king.

    Cash equivalents like Treasury bills are yielding 5% for the first time since 2007, tempting investors worried about the Federal Reserve's inflation fight.

  • Markets and the Presidents Day holiday

    After the market volatility of the past week, traders and investors will pause to recognize the Presidents Day holiday.

  • Zuckerberg announces paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram

    Mark Zuckerberg announced a new paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram on Sunday, granting users a hallowed blue check for a monthly fee.

  • The Average 401(k) Fell By an Obscene Amount in 2022

    For investors, the year has also been roiled by both market anxiety and changes to retirement savings. At the same time, the number of account holders with broadly diversified portfolios rose to 79% by the end of the year.

  • Too Rich for a Roth? Do This

    Fortunately, there is a way around the Roth IRA roadblock for affluent taxpayers: a backdoor Roth IRA. For 2023, Roth IRA contributions are not allowed for single filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $153,000 or more or married couples filing jointly whose MAGI exceeds $228,000 (up from $144,000 and $214,000 in 2022). Traditional IRAs have no income limits for eligibility.

  • Deere Leads 5 Stocks With Hot Products Near Buy Points

    Deere, fresh off Friday's strong earnings move, leads this weekend's watch list of 5 stocks near buy points.

  • Fed’s Preferred Inflation Gauges Seen Running Hot

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauges this week, along with a groundswell of consumer spending, are seen fomenting debate among central bankers on the need to adjust the pace of interest-rate increases.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramThe US perso

  • Can I Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • European shares flat as Telecom Italia drags eurozone stocks

    European shares were flat on Monday, with the sustained gains in miners on bets of a demand recovery in China countering a fall in Telecom Italia that led the decliners in eurozone stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat after opening marginally higher. The basic resources index climbed 1.4% after prices of industrial metals rose on hopes of a recovery in demand from top consumer China and on support from global mining supply disruptions.

  • I Want to Invest Passively. How Can I Create a Set-It-And-Forget-It Portfolio?

    Investing can be a complex and stressful endeavor. The idea of constant monitoring, rebalancing and stock picking can be overwhelming (not to mention costly, if done incorrectly), especially for those new to investing. But what if there were a way … Continue reading → The post How to Create a Set-It-And-Forget-It Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Investors Worry Too-Hot Economy Will Put Fed on More Aggressive Rate Path

    The strength of recent data convinces many that the central bank will push interest rates higher than they initially anticipated.