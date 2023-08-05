Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Amphenol Corporation's (NYSE:APH) Stock?

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 15% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Amphenol's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Amphenol is:

25% = US$1.9b ÷ US$7.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.25 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Amphenol's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

First thing first, we like that Amphenol has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Amphenol's moderate 16% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Amphenol's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 16% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Amphenol fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Amphenol Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 25% (implying that the company retains 75% of its profits), it seems that Amphenol is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Amphenol has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 27%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Amphenol's future ROE will be 23% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Amphenol's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

