Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Wajax Corporation's (TSE:WJX) Stock?

Wajax's (TSE:WJX) stock is up by a considerable 9.5% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Wajax's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Wajax is:

18% = CA$87m ÷ CA$494m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Wajax's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Wajax seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Wajax's significant 21% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing Wajax's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 26% over the last few years.

TSX:WJX Past Earnings Growth December 23rd 2023

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is WJX fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Wajax Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Wajax has a three-year median payout ratio of 37% (where it is retaining 63% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Wajax is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Wajax has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Wajax's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Wajax by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

