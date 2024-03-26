Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Good Times Restaurants Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Good Times Restaurants' (NASDAQ:GTIM) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Good Times Restaurants' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Good Times Restaurants is:

35% = US$11m ÷ US$32m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.35 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Good Times Restaurants' Earnings Growth And 35% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Good Times Restaurants has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 18% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Good Times Restaurants' exceptional 42% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Good Times Restaurants' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 22%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Good Times Restaurants fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Good Times Restaurants Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Good Times Restaurants doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Good Times Restaurants' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Good Times Restaurants visit our risks dashboard for free.

