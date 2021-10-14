U.S. markets open in 8 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.25
    +13.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,349.00
    +92.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,818.75
    +54.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.20
    +5.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.99
    +0.55 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.70
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1592
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -1.21 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3663
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5930
    +0.3460 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,915.66
    +1,808.51 (+3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,374.59
    +40.19 (+3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,493.17
    +352.89 (+1.25%)
     

Roche’s Gazyvaro shorter 90-minute infusion time approved in Europe for people with previously treated or untreated follicular lymphoma

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Short duration infusion of Gazyvaro® (obinutuzumab) is administered with a target infusion time of 90 minutes, compared to the current standard infusion time of approximately three to four hours

  • Results from the phase IV GAZELLE study showed no new safety signals with the shorter infusion of Gazyvaro

  • Shorter infusions could be more convenient for patients by reducing time in hospital and easing pressure on healthcare systems[1]

Basel, 14 October 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval of a new, shorter 90-minute Gazyvaro® (obinutuzumab) infusion time, administered in combination with chemotherapy in patients with previously treated or untreated advanced follicular lymphoma (FL). The approval is based on a positive opinion from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). The regular rate of infusion can take approximately three to four hours, so administering over a shorter time period can result in time savings for patients and could also reduce pressure on healthcare systems. This is especially important given the ongoing challenges for healthcare systems around the world brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.[1]

“Gazyvaro has improved outcomes for people with follicular lymphoma, and now has the additional benefit of a shorter infusion time,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “Reducing the amount of time patients need to be in hospital has the potential to improve their treatment experience whilst also increasing efficiency for institutions and healthcare systems.”

The approval is based on the phase IV GAZELLE study and other supportive studies investigating Gazyvaro in previously treated and untreated FL patients. The efficacy and safety of the GAZELLE study were consistent with that demonstrated by Gazyvaro administered at the regular rate of infusion. The trial showed that no patients experienced Grade 3 or higher infusion-related reactions during treatment cycle 2 with short duration infusion Gazyvaro, and no unexpected safety findings were found, supporting its use. Following this approval, Gazyvaro’s label update is being implemented immediately and Roche is aiming to launch short duration infusion Gazyvaro for patients in the EU with previously treated and untreated advanced FL as soon as possible. Gazyvaro is already approved for the treatment of FL, and now shorter duration infusion Gazyvaro will offer another more convenient option to enhance FL patients’ treatment experiences.

In the US, Europe and multiple other countries, Gazyva®/Gazyvaro is currently approved in combination with chlorambucil for patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL). It is also approved in combination with bendamustine, followed by Gazyva/Gazyvaro maintenance for the treatment of FL patients who did not respond to a MabThera®/Rituxan® (rituximab)-containing regimen, or whose FL returned after such treatment and in combination with chemotherapy for previously untreated advanced FL.

About the GAZELLE study
GAZELLE [NCT03817853] is an open-label, international, multicentre, single arm, phase IV study investigating the safety and efficacy of the short duration infusion (SDI; target 90-minute infusion) of Gazyvaro® (obinutuzumab) administered in combination with chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated advanced follicular lymphoma (FL). Patients who did not experience Grade 3 or higher infusion-related reactions were eligible to receive short duration infusion Gazyvaro from cycle 2. The primary endpoint of the study was the proportion of patients who experience Grade 3 or higher infusion-related reactions associated with short duration infusion during cycle 2 (the first treatment cycle with short duration infusion).

About Gazyvaro® (obinutuzumab)
Gazyvaro is an engineered monoclonal antibody designed to attach to CD20, a protein expressed on B-cells, including malignant B-cells, but not on stem cells or plasma cells. Gazyvaro is designed to attack and destroy targeted B-cells both directly and together with the body's immune system. Gazyvaro is marketed as Gazyva® in the US.

In the US, Europe and multiple other countries, Gazyva/Gazyvaro is currently approved in combination with chlorambucil for patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL). It is also approved in combination with bendamustine, followed by Gazyva/Gazyvaro maintenance for the treatment of FL patients who did not respond to a MabThera®/Rituxan® (rituximab)-containing regimen, or whose FL returned after such treatment and in combination with chemotherapy for previously untreated advanced FL.

Additional combination studies investigating Gazyvaro with other approved or investigational medicines, including cancer immunotherapies and small molecule inhibitors, are underway across a range of blood cancers.

About follicular lymphoma
Follicular lymphoma (FL) is the most common indolent (slow-growing) form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), accounting for about one in five cases of NHL.[2] It is considered incurable and relapse is common. It is estimated that more than 100,000 people are diagnosed with FL each year worldwide, including over 30,000 people in Europe.[3]

About Roche in haematology
Roche has been developing medicines for people with malignant and non-malignant blood diseases for over 20 years; our experience and knowledge in this therapeutic area runs deep. Today, we are investing more than ever in our effort to bring innovative treatment options to patients across a wide range of haematologic diseases. Our approved medicines include MabThera®/Rituxan® (rituximab), Gazyva®/Gazyvaro® (obinutuzumab), Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin), Venclexta®/Venclyxto® (venetoclax) in collaboration with AbbVie, and Hemlibra® (emicizumab). Our pipeline of investigational haematology medicines includes T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, glofitamab and mosunetuzumab, targeting both CD20 and CD3, and cevostamab, targeting FcRH5 and CD3; Tecentriq® (atezolizumab), a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with PD-L1; and crovalimab, an anti-C5 antibody engineered to optimise complement inhibition. Our scientific expertise, combined with the breadth of our portfolio and pipeline, also provides a unique opportunity to develop combination regimens that aim to improve the lives of patients even further.

About Roche
Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights, help Roche deliver truly personalised healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.

Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, Roche has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

References
[1] Canales MA, et al. Ongoing Study of Obinutuzumab Short Duration Infusion in Patients with Previously Untreated Advanced Follicular Lymphoma. Blood. 2019;134(Supplement_1):5269.
[2] Shankland KR, Armitage JO, Hancock BW. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Lancet. 2012;380(9844):848-57.
[3] World Health Organisation. GLOBOCAN 2020, Cancer Incidence and Mortality: IARC CancerBase No. 11 [Internet; cited 2021 September]. Available from: https://gco.iarc.fr/today/online-analysis-table?v=2020&mode=cancer&mode_population=continents&population=900&populations=908&key=asr&sex=0&cancer=39&type=0&statistic=5&prevalence=0&population_group=0&ages_group%5B%5D=0&ages_group%5B%5D=17&group_cancer=1&include_nmsc=1&include_nmsc_other=1#collapse-group-1-4-0


Roche Group Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Dr. Nicolas Dunant
Phone: +41 61 687 05 17

Patrick Barth
Phone: +41 61 688 44 86

Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein
Phone: +41 61 687 89 67

Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 61 682 28 31

Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74

Nathalie Meetz
Phone: +41 61 687 43 05

Sileia Urech
Phone: +41 79 935 81 48


Roche Investor Relations

Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com

Jon Kaspar Bayard
Phone: +41 61 68-83894
e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com

Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com

Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com

Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com

Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com

Investor Relations North America

Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Crispr's Gene-Editing Dive Helped Reinvigorate Its Chief Rival, Allogene

    Analysts were split Wednesday as they compared Crispr's gene-edited cancer drug to Allogene's — but CRSP stock tumbled as ALLO stock popped.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Popping Today

    What happened Shares of the messenger RNA specialist Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were up by a noteworthy 4% as of 12:35 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. While that percentage may not seem like a lot in absolute terms, it actually translates into a whopping $6 billion rise in the biotech's market capitalization.

  • UPDATE 2-J&J COVID-19 shot gets better boost from Moderna or Pfizer in NIH study

    People who got Johnson & Johnson Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine as a first shot had a stronger immune response when boosted with vaccines from Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE or Moderna Inc, a study run by the National Institutes of Health showed on Wednesday. The study, which is preliminary and hasn't been peer reviewed, is the latest challenge to J&J's efforts to use its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster in the United States. The study, which included more than 450 adults who received initial shots from Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, showed that "mixing and matching" booster shots of different types is safe in adults.

  • 2 Super-Charged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Growth stocks can be a thing of beauty. The trick, if you will, is to suss out growth stocks that won't rot on the vine, so to speak. While both of these biotech stocks have more than doubled in value in the past three years, I believe each of these healthcare equities still has a lot of room to run in 2022 and beyond.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    Investors aren't impressed with the early-stage results from the biotech's lead cancer therapy candidate.

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds Snapped Up Crispr Shares Ahead of Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Crispr Therapeutics AG plunged 8.8% in postmarket trading Tuesday after an experimental blood cancer therapy disappointed investors. That may spell more bad news for a Cathie Wood fund that’s already slid more than 20% this year.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the

  • Too young for Medicare? Here are 5 health insurance options to try instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investing in biotech companies can be hard to figure out. Great science and early-stage success doesn't always translate into drug approvals. In fact, only 10% of drug candidates that enter phase 1 trials will make it to the market.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Novavax Stock Now and 1 Reason to Skip It

    It's been a harrowing quarter for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors. The stock is down by more than 13% over the last three months, and even with approval for its coronavirus vaccine candidate seemingly in sight, it's reasonable to wonder whether the company's stock is worth purchasing. Based on its upcoming catalysts, I think Novavax's losing streak will end before the close of 2021, and that rumors of its demise are exaggerated.

  • With its e-cigarette authorization, the FDA is buying into Big Tobacco’s narrative

    The FDA authorized marketing of the first e-cigarette products, and several others are under review.

  • UnitedHealth Earnings Preview: What's In Store For UNH Stock?

    The Q3 UnitedHealth earnings report may not be the usual catalyst for UNH stock, due to the delta Covid wave and possible Medicare changes.

  • If You Use This Medication, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

    It's often hard to tell if a new medication is working initially. In the first few days of using a new prescription, you may not notice significant improvements in the condition you're trying to treat. However, in the case of one common prescription, you may find yourself not only noticing changes in your condition, but serious health issues, as well. Now, the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is telling customers to stop using this popular medication immediately. Read on to discover if your m

  • An FDA committee will discuss Moderna boosters. Here's what to expect

    This week marks another potential watershed moment for Moderna Inc.'s Covid-19 vaccine: A key advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to meet to discuss so-called "booster shots."

  • 'Mixing' COVID-19 vaccines triggers a stronger immune response, preliminary NIH study says

    Giving people a different COVID-19 booster than the vaccine series that they originally received is safe and generates an immune response that is stronger, according to a

  • This Company's Device is Becoming Essential to Cancer Treatment -- Why Is the Stock Slumping?

    Aggressive forms of cancer can be devastating to patients and their families. Healthcare company Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) aims to improve both these aspects for patients. Novocure approaches cancer treatments differently than most of its peers; it uses electric fields to disrupt cancer cell division, and the frequency it uses does not affect healthy cells.

  • Merck’s Covid-19 Antiviral Can Still Get FDA Authorization, Despite Safety Concerns, Analyst Says

    Citi Research looks into safety concerns about Merck's antiviral molnupiravir, and says the drug should still get approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

  • U.S. to open Canada, Mexico borders for vaccinated visitors

    Dr. Rishi Desai, Chief Medical Officer at Osmosis & Former Center for Disease Control and Prevention Epidemic Intelligence Officer, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • U.S. FDA staff says Moderna did not meet all criteria for COVID-19 boosters

    (Reuters) -Scientists at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday that Moderna Inc had not met all of the agency's criteria to support use of booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, possibly because the efficacy of the shot's first two doses has remained strong. FDA staff said in documents that data for Moderna's vaccine showed that a booster does increase protective antibodies, but the difference in antibody levels before and after the shot was not wide enough, particularly in those whose levels had remained high. The documents were released ahead of a meeting later this week of the FDA's outside expert advisers to discuss booster doses of the vaccine.

  • Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Booster Shot Bolsters Immune Defense, FDA Staff Say

    Federal health regulators cautioned that data was limited and that they had to rely on Johnson & Johnson’s own analysis for some of the study findings, rather than conducting their own.