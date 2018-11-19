Rocket Lab Uses $1 Billion Valuation to Build Commanding Lead in Space Launch

When investors accorded Calif.-based Rocket Lab a $1 billion valuation last year -- before the company had even sent one single rocket to space -- I admit that I had my doubts. Was this company really worth all that its investors were paying for it?

But give credit where credit is due. Rocket Lab isn't sitting on its laurels (or its cash). Rather, it is deploying its cash to cement its lead at the head of the pack of "new space" companies -- and raising even more cash to capitalize on its accomplishments and expand its lead over its rivals.

Rocket Lab stands tall, its gaze fixed firmly upon the heavens. Image source: Kieran Fanning via Rocket Lab

Raising cash ...

As of March 2017, Rocket Lab had raised $148 million in private funding from backers including Khosla Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Lockheed Martin -- more money than any of its small-rocket-building rivals had managed to amass from outside investors. (Though certain rivals, such as Blue Origin, have something of an ace in the hole when it comes to raising cash.) Just this past week, however, Rocket Lab nearly doubled its cash warchest in one bold move, announcing a fifth round of funding that brought in an additional $140 million.

Rocket Lab played it coy as to the precise "valuation" of its latest private placement, saying only that it is "soaring past its previous $1 billion-plus ... valuation." Rocket Lab was less shy, however, in describing how it plans to use all this cash. The new money, says founder and CEO Peter Beck, "enables the continued aggressive scale-up of Electron production to support our targeted weekly flight rate [of up to 52 rockets per year by 2020]. It will also see us build additional launch pads and begin work on three major new R&D programs."

... and building infrastructure

But what is Rocket Lab spending its money on specifically? Rocket Lab currently launches its nine-engine, 56-foot-tall Electron rockets out of Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula. Last month the company signed a deal to build a "Launch Complex 2" at NASA's Wallops Island facility in Virginia. This site, with an estimated start-up cost of $20 million, is expected to become operational sometime next year, roughly doubling the rate at which Rocket Lab can launch rockets.

And Rocket Lab has plans to double again, opening as many as two more launch sites in future years in the UK and Asia. And where will Rocket Lab be building all these rockets -- and can it build enough of them to supply a launch rate of 52 rockets per year?

The answer to both questions lies in Rocket Lab's new Australian digs -- a brand new 80,000-square foot assembly plant located just outside Auckland, New Zealand, according to the New Zealand Herald. The company has even installed a new Mission Control Centre capable of remotely running launches out of both LC-1 in NZ, and also LC-2 at Wallops once that site is up and running.

Combined with the company's existing engine factory located just outside of Los Angeles, Rocket Lab now has more than 190,000 square feet of factory space. That's just a fraction of the square footage of more established SpaceX, or even fellow space start-up Blue Origin. But Rocket Lab says that, combined, the new factories should support a production rate of at least 52 rockets per year.

