Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) CFO Nicholas Gangestad Sells 1,989 Shares

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), Nicholas Gangestad, sold 1,989 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Rockwell Automation Inc is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, providing solutions and services that help its customers increase productivity and sustainability.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,993 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling pattern.

The insider transaction history for Rockwell Automation Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 45 insider sells recorded.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Rockwell Automation Inc were trading at $288.17, giving the company a market capitalization of $33.021 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 27.42, which is above both the industry median of 22.25 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $288.17 and a GuruFocus Value of $335.02, Rockwell Automation Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sell may provide investors with an opportunity to review their positions in Rockwell Automation Inc, considering the company's valuation and the insider's trading activities.

