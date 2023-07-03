Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) shareholders have endured a 36% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) share price is down 38% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 16%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 4.1% over three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 10% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Rocky Brands reported an EPS drop of 46% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 38% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Rocky Brands' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Rocky Brands shareholders are down 36% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 16%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rocky Brands better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Rocky Brands (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

