Rollins Inc Vice Chairman John Wilson Sells 40,000 Shares

John Wilson, Vice Chairman of Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL), executed a sale of 40,000 shares in the company on February 5, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Rollins Inc is a global consumer and commercial services company. It provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than two million customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia from more than 700 locations. The company is known for its popular subsidiary, Orkin.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 80,499 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale of 40,000 shares is part of this ongoing selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Rollins Inc indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 10 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Rollins Inc were trading at $43.47, resulting in a market capitalization of $21,302.502 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 53.02, which is above both the industry median of 18 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price at $43.47 and a GuruFocus Value of $45.55, Rollins Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

