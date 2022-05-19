U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,861.25
    -61.50 (-1.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,987.00
    -453.00 (-1.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,728.00
    -207.50 (-1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,747.90
    -24.90 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.41
    -2.18 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.80
    +8.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.42
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0505
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.94
    +6.84 (+26.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2399
    +0.0057 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7290
    -0.5680 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,017.11
    -968.56 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    645.18
    -25.49 (-3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,239.76
    -198.33 (-2.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Roofing Materials Market to Worth USD 112.47 Billion by 2029 | Rapid Developments in the Construction Industry to Foster Industry Progress

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in Roofing Materials Market are Owens Corning (U.S.) CertainTeed Corporation (U.S.) Atlas Roofing Corporation (U.S.) BMI Group (U.K.) Johns Manville (U.S.) IKO Industries Ltd. (U.S.) GAF (U.S.) TAMKO Building Products, Inc. (U.S.) Carlisle Companies Incorporated (U.S.) Firestone Building Products Company, LLC (U.S.) and many more

Pune, India, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global roofing materials market size was USD 86.56 billion in 2021 and reached USD 88.85 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 112.47 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Significant investments in residential and commercial buildings and strong demand for bituminous roofs are expected to boost the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Roofing Materials Market, 2022-2029.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Roofing Materials Market Report

  • Owens Corning (U.S.)

  • CertainTeed Corporation (U.S.)

  • Atlas Roofing Corporation (U.S.)

  • BMI Group (U.K.)

  • Johns Manville (U.S.)

  • IKO Industries Ltd. (U.S.)

  • GAF (U.S.)

  • TAMKO Building Products, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Carlisle Companies Incorporated (U.S.)

  • Firestone Building Products Company, LLC (U.S.)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/roofing-materials-market-102859

COVID-19 Pandemic

Supply Chain Disruptions to Impede Market Progress

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to supply chain disruptions. Further, the alarming spike in COVID infections is expected to impede market progress. Moreover, the restrictions on construction activities may result in a lack of demand. Also, the restrictions imposed on transportation led to a lack of raw materials required for production. However, the resumption of manufacturing and the adoption of reduced capacities, automated production techniques, and part-time shifts is expected to enhance the market growth.

Segmentation

Strong Adoption of Bituminous Material from Residential Construction to Boost Segmental Growth

By material analysis, the market is segmented into bituminous, tile, metal, elastomeric, and others.

The bituminous segment is expected to face major growth due to the rising demand for the product from residential construction. The inexpensive and simple-to-install nature of the product is expected to enhance the segmental growth.

 

 

 

 

 

Report Attribute

Details

 

 

Market size value in 2021

USD 86.56 billion

 

 

Revenue forecast in 2029

USD 112.47 billion

 

 

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 3.4% 2022-2029

 

 

Base Year

2021

 

 

Historic Years

2018 - 2020

 

 

Forecast Years

2022 - 2029

 

 

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By Geography

 

 

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

 

 

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

 

 

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

 

 

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

 

 

Number of Companies Covered

Owens Corning (U.S.) CertainTeed Corporation (U.S.) Atlas Roofing Corporation (U.S.) BMI Group (U.K.) Johns Manville (U.S.) IKO Industries Ltd. (U.S.) GAF (U.S.) TAMKO Building Products, Inc. (U.S.) Carlisle Companies Incorporated (U.S.) Firestone Building Products Company, LLC (U.S.)

 

 

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

 

 

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential Segment to Grow Rapidly Owing to Rising Infrastructure Projects

By end-use industries it is classified into residential, non-residential, and industrial.

The residential segment is the dominating segment owing to rising infrastructure projects globally. The rising investments in the renovation and development of infrastructural facilities, buildings, and other commercial spaces may drive segmental growth.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/roofing-materials-market-102859

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Driving Factors

Rapid Developments in the Construction Industry to Foster Industry Progress

Roofing materials comprise the outermost layers of a building and are used to repair and construct roofs. The rapidly progressing construction industry is expected to enhance the demand for the product. Further, the rising demand for the product due to its ability to deflect UV rays and maintain a cool living environment is expected to enhance roofing materials’ demand. Moreover, the increasing adoption of roofing materials from residential and commercial construction remodeling is expected to boost sales. In addition, robust infrastructure development is expected to enhance sales. These factors may propel the roofing materials market growth.

However, the high prices of the materials are expected to hinder the market’s progress.

Regional Insights

Rising Population and Increasing Disposable Incomes to Enhance Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the roofing materials market share because of the rising population and increasing disposable incomes. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 32.03 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the upcoming years. Further, rising industrial operations in India and China are expected to enhance the demand for materials. These factors may propel market progress.

In North America, the rising number of roofing projects for residential, commercial, and industrial projects is expected to enhance the demand for the product. Furthermore, rising construction projects are expected to enhance roofing materials’ demand. These factors may elevate roofing materials demand.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Devise Acquisition Strategies to Enhance Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market engage in acquisitions to enhance their brand image globally. For example, in February 2022, Carlisle Companies Incorporated completed the acquisition of MBTechnology, Inc. (MBT). This acquisition shall enable the company to expand its CWT’s modified bitumen roofing offerings and offer more capacity for roofing underlayments. Further, major players incorporate mergers, partnerships, novel product launches, expansions and automated production techniques to enhance their market stance globally.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/roofing-materials-market-102859

Notable Industry Development

  • July 2021: Silka completed the acquisition of American Hydrotech Inc. in the U.S. and its affiliate Hydrotech Membrane Corporation in Canada.

Table of Contents

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Global Roofing Materials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Material, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Global Roofing MaterialsMarket Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Bituminous

      • Tile

      • Metal

      • Elastomeric

      • Others

  • Global Roofing Materials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By End-Use, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Global Roofing MaterialsMarket Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-Use

      • Residential

      • Non-residential

      • Industrial

  • Global Roofing Materials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Global Roofing MaterialsMarket Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/roofing-materials-market-102859

Read Related Insights:

Roofing Tiles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and regional forecast 2022-2029

Steel Roofing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Fidelity Legend Peter Lynch Acquires 5.2% Stake in Penny Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch is still searching for bargains on Wall Street at age 78, even if it involves a penny stock.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceThe former Fidelity Magellan fund manager acquired a 5.2% stake

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • The S&P 500 Is Near a Bear Market. History Says It’s Not Done Falling.

    With the latest 4% drop on Wednesday, the index is now 18% below its all-time high and dangerously close to a bear market, defined by a 20% fall from the peak. Of the 12 bear markets since World War II, nine lost at least 25%. In 1973, 2000, and 2007, the bear markets began a steep and lasting decline of more than 40%.

  • Here's Why Upstart Soared on Wednesday While Most Stocks Fell

    In contrast to the overall market, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was a major outperformer, with shares rising by about 6%. Upstart recently plunged by more than 50% after its first-quarter earnings, and the biggest reason was that the dollar amount of loans carried on Upstart's balance sheet more than doubled. Recently, Upstart's management has made it clear that it understands investors' concerns and is going to immediately take steps to address them.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Target Triggers Sell-Off; Market Rally Has 90% Chance Of Doing This

    A Target earnings miss on inflation pressures sparked a fierce sell-off Wednesday. Here's what that means for the market rally.

  • Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making big bets on farmland — here are 2 effortless ways you can access it, too

    Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Plummeted 69% on Wednesday

    Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP), a specialty pharmaceutical company, saw its shares fall 69% on Wednesday. It was already a bad day for many companies with the Dow and the S&P 500 down more than 3% and the NASDAQ falling more than 4%. The biggest reason for Endo's massive drop came when The Wall Street Journal reported the company was negotiating to restructure its more-than $8 billion in debt with its lenders and senior bondholders.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    The tech sector lost its luster this year as rising interest rates sparked a rotation toward more conservative investments. Instead of blindly selling all of your tech stocks, you should simply stick with well-run blue-chip companies, which generate stable growth and plenty of cash while trading at reasonable valuations. Accenture is one of the world's largest IT service companies.

  • Musk Mad Tesla Removed from S&P 500 ESG Index

    Tesla ( ) CEO Elon Musk is extremely unhappy that the EV company was eliminated from the S&P 500 ESG Index on Wednesday, voicing his concerns on Twitter. The electric automaker was taken off the ESG index by S&P Dow Jones Indices due to Tesla's ongoing issues of racial discrimination claims from employees and how it has dealt with a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a government investigation after several crashes were connected to its autopilot vehicles. The changes are retroactive: they are effective May 2 and a May 17 S&P Dow Jones Indices blog post described the rationale.

  • Three lessons from Warren Buffett worth paying attention to right now

    Here’s what you can learn from the investing guru about inflation, index funds and value investing, and what you can do today to shore your financial portfolio.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges in Wake of Target, Walmart Debacles. This Is Why.

    The trends highlighted by Target's and Walmart's disappointing results bode poorly for Amazon. Investors reacted with shock, sending shares down sharply.

  • 4 Growth Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Piled Into During the First Quarter

    A turbulent market didn't scare successful money managers away from buying shares in these fast-paced companies.

  • Two major banks expect more pain for U.S. equities

    Two major banks expect more pain for the U.S. stock markets after benchmark indexes posted on Wednesday their worst one-day losses in two years. In a report published on Thursday, Barclays strategists said margins for U.S. companies and their forward earnings were under pressure due to a combination of factors, ranging from severity of China's COVID lockdowns to the war in Ukraine and the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. "Given the numerous negative near-term catalysts for the SPX we believe that the risks remain firmly stacked to the downside," they said in a note, referring to the S&P 500.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Cisco’s Sales Warning Sinks Networking Stocks Juniper and Broadcom

    Shares of Cisco Systems were sharply lower early Thursday after the networking gear maker issued a weak sales forecast for its current quarter. The warning sent stocks of other networking companies tumbling. Cisco (ticker: CSCO) said it expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to fall between 1% and 5.5% from a year earlier.

  • This Semiconductor Stock Could Go Parabolic

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock has lost a quarter of its value on the market in 2022, but shares of the company that supplies semiconductor manufacturing equipment to foundries have been in recovery mode over the past week. It won't be surprising to see Applied Materials stock get a nice shot in the arm when it releases its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results after the market closes on May 19. Applied Materials has won big from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, consistently logging robust top- and bottom-line growth.

  • Could Novavax's Next Step Make It a Multibagger?

    Novavax disappointed investors when its regulatory submissions fell behind. Now, all eyes are on Novavax's next step: winning authorization in the U.S. Could this nudge the stock out of its slump -- and even turn it into a multibagger? Novavax reported revenue of $704 million and net income of $203 million.

  • Target misses earnings as rising costs cut into profits, stock plunges premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Target.