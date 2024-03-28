Ross Dress for Less opening its first store in Monmouth County this summer

WEST LONG BRANCH - Apparel discounter Ross Dress for Less will open a store on Route 36, its first location at the Jersey Shore.

Ross Dress for Less, which is in the midst of an expansion plan, has signed a lease to open at store at Consumer Centre on Route 36. The store is located in the former buybuy Baby space, said Maurice Zekaria, president and chief executive officer of Paramount Realty, the shopping center's owner.

The store is projected to open in July.

Ross Dress for Less, an off-price apparel and home decor retailer, has about a dozen stores in New Jersey, including one on Route 18 in East Brunswick. It touts in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home decor at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store prices.

Ross Dress for Less is coming to Consumer Centre on Route 36 in West Long Branch.

See them all here: These 23 Monmouth and Ocean County towns had average home prices of $1M

Buybuy Baby closed in 2023, part of the bankruptcy of its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond.

Meanwhile, Ross Dress for Less parent company Ross Stores Inc. has a plan to add 75 stores this fiscal year. Over the last two months, it has opened 11 Ross Dress for Less stores, including expansions in the New York market, the company announced earlier this month.

Ross Dress for Less will join Boot Barn, another new tenant at Consumer Centre. Boot Barn, a western and workwear retailer, is coming to the former Chuck E. Cheese. It is projected to open by the end of June.

'Nice surprises': New stores, restaurants for Route 36 West Long Branch Consumer Centre

David P. Willis, an award-winning business writer, has covered business, retail, real estate and consumer news at the Asbury Park Press for 25 years. He writes APP.com's What's Going There column and can be reached at dwillis@gannettnj.com. Please sign up for his weekly newsletter and join his What's Going There page on Facebook for updates.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Ross Dress for Less coming to Consumer Centre in West Long Branch