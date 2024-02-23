Rotech says third-party hacked partner Philips Respironics

Hooded man holds laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture

(Reuters) - Rotech Healthcare said on Friday it was reviewing a list of patients who may have been impacted due to a cybersecurity breach experienced by its partner Philips' Respironics unit.

On June 23 last year, the unit, which sells breathing devices and ventilators to treat sleep apnea, was made aware of a privacy incident where an unauthorized third-party exploited a software to access information stored on its server.

Philips did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Rotech said Philips Respironics immediately took steps to secure the systems and performed further investigation and analysis.

On investigation, it was found that the third-party extracted files contained on the online server on May 31, 2023, gaining access to files that may have included details like personal information of the patients.

On Dec. 26, the company provided a patient list containing potentially impacted individuals which Rotech has immediately begun review.

Rotech also provides ventilators, oxygen, wound care solutions, diabetes management, and home medical equipment.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)