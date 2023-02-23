U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,971.70
    -19.35 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,826.75
    -218.34 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,442.55
    -64.52 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,891.77
    -2.91 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.10
    +1.15 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.60
    -11.90 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    21.37
    -0.31 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0586
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8890
    -0.0340 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2015
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7940
    -0.0680 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,891.48
    +198.03 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.89
    -11.25 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Route1 Announces New Date for Business Update Call and Web Cast

Route1 Inc.
·4 min read
Route1 Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Route1 Inc. (TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of turn-key engineering and professional services, announced today a change in date for its upcoming shareholder conference call and web cast.

Route1 will now hold a shareholder conference call and web cast to level set on its current operations and discuss its plans for the 2023 calendar year on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time. Participants should dial Toll-Free 888-506-0062 or Toll/International 973-528-0011 at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call and web cast. The participant access code is 720267. For those unable to attend the call, a replay will be available at Toll-Free 877-481-4010 passcode 47752 until 4:30 pm on February 28, 2024.

The webcast will be presented live at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2167/47752.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American engineering and professional services company using data capture technologies. We bring security and operations together with real-time actionable intelligence to enhance safety and security, drive greater profitability and improve operational efficiencies. With a deep-rooted background in software development, network operations, and cybersecurity, Route1 brings a unique and valuable approach to the turn-key engineering and professional services arena. Route1's services follow a complete life-cycle model, ensuring the evolution of your technology to meet your desired outcomes. Route1 is listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri
President and Chief Executive Officer
+1 480 500-7030
tony.busseri@route1.com

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2023 Route1 Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced, transmitted or otherwise used in whole or in part or by any means without prior written consent of Route1 Inc. See https://www.route1.com/terms-of-use/ for notice of Route1's intellectual property.

This news release may contain statements that are not current or historical factual statements that may constitute forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including, expectations regarding the expected growth in the value of support contracts for the LPR business, price and liquidity of the common shares, competition for skilled personnel, expected financial performance and subscription-based revenue, business prospects, technological developments, development activities and like matters. While Route1 considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the market demand for the Company's products and services and risk factors described in reporting documents filed by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of these and other risks and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or future oriented financial information to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Estimates used in this presentation are from Company sources. Past or forecasted performance is not a guarantee of future performance and readers should not rely on historical results or forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information as an assurance of future results.

SOURCE: Route1 Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740528/Route1-Announces-New-Date-for-Business-Update-Call-and-Web-Cast

Recommended Stories

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Q4 FFO Meet Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dutch Bros (BROS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

    Although the revenue and EPS for Dutch Bros (BROS) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2022, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.37% and 9.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stock market news today: Stocks fall after back-to-back losses for S&P 500, Dow

    U.S. stocks turned lower Thursday as Wall Street struggled to rebound from four consecutive days of declines for the S&P 500.

  • ‘Worth a Roll of the Dice’: Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For many, competing in the Olympics is the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and getting there takes years of sweat, toil and sacrifice. However, it’s child’s play compared to facing off in the stock market. That's at least the opinion of Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. In a recent interview, Dalio has likened the stock market to poker, where “somebody's going to take money away from somebody else.” Not only that, but portfolios are a

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • CommScope (COMM) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates

    CommScope (COMM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.26% and 0.34%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Time to Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock with Earnings Approaching?

    There is much anticipation for the renowned holding company's fourth-quarter earnings report on Friday, February 24.

  • Wayfair Lost 5 Million Customers and $1.3 Billion Last Year

    Wayfair lost 5 million customers in 2022, shrinking the online furniture retailer’s shopper count to near its size before the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a consumer-spending surge. Wayfair is trying to stem significant losses as consumers spend more on food and services and turn away from electronics and household goods. Wayfair in January laid off about 1,750 workers, or 10% of its global workforce.

  • The Growing Cash Pile in Moscow That Investors Can’t Touch

    (Bloomberg) -- Billions of dollars are accumulating in Moscow beyond the reach of its foreign owners. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeStock dividends, interest payments on bonds and anything else that Weste

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for February 22nd

    ALCO, AA and CPRI have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on February 22, 2023.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Dish Network (DISH) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Dish (DISH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 212.77% and 2.30%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Nordic American Tankers (NAT) This Earnings Season?

    Nordic American Tankers (NAT) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Quanta Services (PWR) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Quanta Services (PWR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.35% and 3.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dutch Bros (BROS) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Dutch Bros (BROS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -57.14% and 2.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Netflix (NFLX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Netflix (NFLX) closed at $334.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day.

  • EV Stocks Fall After Lucid Cuts Production Target, Lordstown Component Issues

    Shares of electric-vehicle startups slid, erasing much of this year’s recovery,after Lucid Group’s 2023 production forecast [fell short of expectations](https://www.wsj.com/articles/lucid-lcid-q4-earnings-report-2022-134585bf) and embattled Lordstown Motors said it’s halting deliveries due to quality issues with certain components. Luxury EV maker Lucid was recently down 17% after it said it expected to make up to 14,000 cars this year, well short of analyst estimates. The company said it was [b

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -2.33% and 14.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to