Rush Enterprises supports the Breast Cancer Research Foundation; Company launches limited-edition pink mudflaps in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

·3 min read
Rush Truck Centers Limited Edition Mudflaps

Throughout the month of October, Rush Truck Centers is offering limited-edition pink mudflaps in various sizes to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA and RUSHB), which operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, is offering limited-edition pink mudflaps to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The pink mudflaps, which feature the Rush Truck Centers logo and iconic ribbon are available at all Rush Truck Centers locations throughout October. For every mudflap sold, Rush Truck Centers and mudflap manufacturer Roechling Industrial Gastonia will donate $4 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“We are honored to help raise awareness for breast cancer by offering this mudflap to our customers, and by displaying it on our own company vehicles,” said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Rush Enterprises, Inc. “Breast cancer has impacted the lives of many of our customers and employees, and we are proud to support an organization doing important work to save lives and improve outcomes,” he added.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation aims to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research. Since 1993, BCRF-supported investigators have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, metastasis and survivorship. There are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S., and deaths from breast cancer have declined 40% since 1989. More than 44,000 lives are lost to the disease each year.

The pink mudflaps come in three sizes, designed to fit all makes and models of commercial vehicles. They are .16” thick virgin UV-stabilized polyethylene resin with a smooth finish, curl-resistant and durable yet flexible and manufactured with pre-drilled holes for easy installation.

Rush Truck Centers has already raised more than $9,000 dollars for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation by selling limited-edition graphic tees to its employees and customers throughout the United States.

About Rush Enterprises, Inc.
Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, with more than 150 locations in 23 states and Ontario, Canada, including 125 franchised dealership locations.  These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, IC Bus and Blue Bird.  They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs — from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires. For more information, please visit us at www.rushtruckcenters.com, www.rushenterprises.com and www.rushtruckcentersracing.com, on Twitter @rushtruckcenter and Facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

Media Contacts
Rush Enterprises
Gary Willis
830-302-5262
willisg@rushenterprises.com

Allison Teska
830-302-5243
teskaa@rushenterprises.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7dcd0e2-cccd-4773-804d-47048137e8e7


