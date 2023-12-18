RWS Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

RWS Holdings (LON:RWS) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£733.8m (down 2.1% from FY 2022).

Net loss: UK£27.7m (down by 144% from UK£62.7m profit in FY 2022).

UK£0.071 loss per share (down from UK£0.16 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

RWS Holdings EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Language Services segment contributing a total revenue of UK£329.8m (45% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth UK£394.3m amounted to 54% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to UK£256.3m (70% of total expenses). Explore how RWS's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.7% growth forecast for the Professional Services industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Professional Services industry.

The company's shares are down 4.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that RWS Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis that you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.