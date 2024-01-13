RWS Holdings (LON:RWS) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.098

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) will increase its dividend on the 23rd of February to £0.098, which is 3.2% higher than last year's payment from the same period of £0.095. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.1%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

RWS Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. While RWS Holdings is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 64%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

RWS Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from £0.036 total annually to £0.122. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though RWS Holdings' EPS has declined at around 11% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think RWS Holdings' payments are rock solid. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for RWS Holdings that investors should take into consideration. Is RWS Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

