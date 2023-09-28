Ryan Cohen named GameStop CEO

GameStop (GME) has a new chief executive.

The video game distributor turned meme stock favorite named Ryan Cohen CEO and President on Thursday, according to a press release. The move comes after GameStop fired CEO Matthew Furlong in early June and Cohen was named executive chairman.

Cohen, the founder of Chewy (CHWY), whose net worth is estimated above $1 billion, won't be paid for his role, according to the release.

GameStop shares rose more than 7% in pre-market trading on the news.

Cohen's rise to GameStop CEO is the culmination of his role in the meme stock movement. In 2021, he became a popular activist investor amid the meme stock craze. He joined the GameStop board in January 2021 as Reddit users flocked to the stock and sent shares sky rocketing up more than in the month.

The move to put Cohen at the helm of the company marks a shift in GameStop's turnaround efforts. Furlong, a former Amazon executive, had been viewed as someone who could bring GameStop further into the digital marketplace.

In the most recent quarter, GameStop reported a wider than expected loss per share and missed the Street's revenue estimates, though both metrics improved marginally from the same quarter a year prior.

FILE - Pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Billionaire Ryan Cohen, the largest individual investor in GameStop, is taking over as CEO at the video game retailer, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Cohen is already the board chairman and the company's largest individual investor.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

