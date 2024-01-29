Advertisement
Ryanair sees Boeing MAX 10 flying in first quarter of 2025

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: 54th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Major Boeing customer Ryanair said on Monday it was hopeful the 737 MAX 10 would be certified before the end of the year and flying at the start of 2025.

"We'd be hopeful that the MAX 10 will be certified somewhere towards the back end of 2024," Ryanair Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said in an interview. "You might not see the first aircraft flying in '24, maybe in the first quarter of '25."

Ryanair has firm orders for 150 MAX 10 aircraft and options for 150 more.

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jamie Freed)

