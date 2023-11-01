Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 31, 2023

Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Ryerson Holding Corporation’s Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. There will be a question-and-answer session later. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Pratham Dear. Please go ahead, sir.

Pratham Dear: Good morning. Thank you for joining Ryerson Holding Corporation’s third quarter 2023 earnings call. On our call, we have Eddie Lehner, Ryerson’s President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Burbach, our Chief Operating Officer; Jim Claussen, our Chief Financial Officer; and Molly Kannan, our Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller. John Orth, our Executive Vice President of Operations; Mike Hamilton, our Vice President of Corporate Supply Chain, and Jorge Beristain, our Vice President of Finance will be joining us for Q&A. Certain comments on this call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements.

These risks include, but are not limited to those set forth under Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year December 31, 2022, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and are not guarantees of future performance. In addition, our remarks today refer to several non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to supplement, but not substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in our earnings release filed on Form 8-K yesterday, also available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

I’ll now turn the call over to Eddie.

Eddie Lehner: Thank you, Pratham, and thank you all for joining us this morning. I want to start by expressing my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to our 4,300-plus strong Ryerson team for their continued emphasis on creating and sustaining a safe and productive operating environment, which is paramount to our mission of delivering great customer experiences throughout our network of intelligently, connected industrial metal service centres. I would also like to welcome Norlen Incorporated located in Central Wisconsin to the Ryerson family of companies. Founded in 1964, Norlen is an excellent fit within Ryerson's strategy of acquiring high value-added industrial metals processors. The third quarter of 2023 saw a continuation of countercyclical headwinds from the second quarter characterized by falling average selling prices and compress margins, particularly within our stainless steel franchise.

Slowing customer demand for industrial metals as reflected in decelerating transactional customer quoting activity and reduced OEM order sizes through the quarter were consistent with broader macro manufacturing indicators, such as metals price indexes and the Purchasing Managers Index, PMI. I would note, however, that we are encouraged by recent inflections in HRC index pricing, manufacturing PMI and stimulative policy announcements in China, indicating that price and demand conditions may be stabilizing, as we move through the balance of the year. Inside Ryerson, while navigating through ongoing countercyclical conditions, we continue making important investments on new and enhanced Service Centers, machinery and equipment, acquisitions, homegrown software development and ongoing ERP conversions to build out our next-generation operating model.

These investments weaving together afford us the opportunity to create the best industry customer experiences within our value-added scalable network of intelligent Service Centers as we work toward our next stage financial targets and desired shareholder returns. We're doing the hard stuff, but the smart stuff that creates and sustains next level capabilities and returns. As we look ahead to the fourth quarter of 2023 and longer term, we will continue balancing the necessary management of countercyclical business conditions while bringing our growth and improvement initiatives to harvest. With that, I'll now turn the call over to our Chief Operating Officer, Mike Burbach, to further discuss the pricing and demand environment.

Mike Burbach: Thank you, Eddie, and good morning, everyone. In the third quarter, price trends for the commodities that underlie our product mix continue to ease. Domestic hot roll coil prices declined on average $70 per ton per month over the quarter as lead time shrink and steel mill capacity utilization remained low. Similarly, prices for our bright metals franchise were affected by declining LME nickel and LME aluminum prices during the third quarter, contributing to margin compression. Due to pricing turbulence and sales mix, our average sales price came in slightly below our guidance range for the third quarter at $2,600 per ton or down 4% sequentially. Turning to the demand environment. Third quarter sales volumes met guidance expectations during a period of destocking where easing conditions in our end markets were compounded by orders slowing in reaction to a period of falling prices, tighter credit conditions and a dampened economic outlook for the industrial manufacturing sector over the near term.

These macroeconomic impacts were felt across our industry during the quarter, where North American industry shipments as measured by the Metals Service Center Institute, or MSCI, declined 5% quarter-over-quarter. Reflecting these conditions sequentially, Ryerson's volumes were lower by 3.6% led by shipment decreases in construction equipment, food processing and agriculture and commercial ground transportation, which were partially offset by shipment increases in oil and gas and metal fabrication and machine shops. Although counter cyclical conditions, as previously noted, continued into the third quarter and have persisted early into the fourth quarter, industry inventories are normalizing to better match demand. Finally, I would like to say that, while the current cycle characteristics have resulted in ebbing demand from our customers, we expect that our customers plan for increasing needs from emerging trends, our modernized facilities and increased capabilities are well positioned to serve them at greater speed, scale and efficiency throughout our integrated network of Service Centers.

As we've noted, Ryerson continues to partner with our customers for their long-term needs and we continuously look for growth opportunities to better serve our customers. In that regard, the addition of Norlen to our family of companies is a great fit. For their expertise, in automation, in robotic manufacturing is a capability expansion to our network. As we noted last quarter, our value-add percent of sales has increased to 18%, growing from approximately 14% a year ago. And we reiterate that our target of at least 20%, which is expected to translate to higher and more durable margins through the cycle. And with that, I will turn the call over to Jim, for third quarter financial highlights as well as our fourth quarter outlook.

Jim Claussen: Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone. Before discussing guidance for the fourth quarter, I would like to highlight the drivers for our third quarter performance, compared to our guidance expectations. During the period, we met our guidance range for adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO, exceeding our guidance on earnings per share, generated positive cash flow, decreased net debt while also maintaining our net leverage ratio within range and return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, while continuing to execute our organic and acquisition growth investments. Facing an environment of easing prices and softer demand, we reported adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO, of $45 million, which came in within our guidance range of $43 million to $47 million, while our earnings per share of $1 was notably higher than our guidance range of $0.31 to $0.43 per share.

The beat on earnings per share was driven largely by the LIFO income recognized over the quarter which also benefited gross margins. Looking to the fourth quarter of 2023, we expect volumes to be down sequentially compared to the third quarter, in line with normal seasonality. As such, we expect fourth quarter revenues to be in the range of $1 billion to $1.15 billion, with average selling prices down 3% to 5%. Based on these expectations, we forecast adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023, excluding LIFO, in the range of $28 million to $32 million and earnings in the range of $0.18 to $0.22 per diluted share. We expect LIFO income of approximately $8 million to $12 million. In the third quarter, we generated $79 million of cash flow from our operations, which included a $15 million release from lower working capital requirements.

We ended the period with $366 million of total debt and $329 million of net debt. Ryerson's net leverage ratio remained stable quarter-over-quarter at 1.4 times and remains within our leverage target range, while the company's available global liquidity remains robust, at $807 million. Benefiting from a healthy balance sheet, we remain focused on investing back in our business through the cycle. Capital expenditures were $22 million in the third quarter. This amount comprises both maintenance and growth projects, including service center modernizations. We're very excited about the modernization effort taking place across our network, which will continue to drive better customer experiences, enhance long-term potential of our equipment and improve asset utilization.

Turning to shareholder returns. Ryerson returned approximately $10 million in the quarter, which was comprised of $6 million in dividends and $4 million in share repurchases. We paid a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 per share and have announced a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.185 per share, an increase of 1.4%, our ninth consecutive raise. As for share repurchases, after repurchasing $4 million in shares in the open market, we currently have approximately $46 million remaining on our $100 million authorization, which has a term until April of 2025. As part of the capital allocation policy highlighted in our next phase targets, we will continue to prudently evaluate our shareholder return opportunities as well as our overall capital allocation strategy to maximize long-term shareholder value.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Molly to provide further detail on our third quarter financial results.

Molly Kannan: Thank you, Jim, and good morning, everyone. In the third quarter of 2023, Ryerson reported net sales of $1.2 billion, which was 7% lower sequentially, driven by roughly an equal split of lower volumes and lower average selling prices. In the same period, gross margin of 20% was an expansion of 60 basis points versus the previous quarter. Excluding LIFO, gross margin fell 140 basis points in the second quarter to 17.3% as average selling prices for our bright rental sales mix decreased faster than cost of goods sold. On the expense side, warehousing, delivery, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 5% sequentially to $193 million, driven by lower variable expenses, lower accruals for personnel and lower professional fees, partially offset by higher reorganization expenses related to systems implementation and start-up costs associated with the University Park Service Center.

For the third quarter of 2023, net income attributable to Ryerson was $35 million or $1 per diluted share compared to a net income of $37.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.06 in the prior quarter. Finally, Ryerson achieved adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO, of $45 million in the third quarter of 2023, which compares to $70 million in the prior quarter. Free cash flow generation was $57 million this quarter and compares to $69 million in the prior quarter period driven by operating earnings as well as working capital relief. In the first 9 months of 2023, Ryerson has generated $205 million in adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO, and $179 million in free cash flow. And with this, I'll turn the call back to Eddie.

Eddie Lehner: Thank you, Molly. During the third quarter, we navigated countercyclical conditions well and expect a flattening of these conditions as we move through the balance of the year, reflecting familiar holiday seasonality. As we firmly believe metals are the perennial materials enabling both the remedial and transformative manufacturing and building required to meet the formidable challenges of these times while improving the human experience and quality of life for the greatest number of people. The investments Ryerson is making through the cycle in our network of intelligently connected industrial metal service centers that deliver customer solutions with joy, speed, scale, value add and consistency, position Ryerson and its stakeholders well for an enduring and valuable future as these secular trends play out in the years ahead. With that, we look forward to your questions. Operator?

