Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
·37 min read
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights and Recent Developments:

  • The Company generated net income available to common stockholders of $61.3 million or $1.02 per diluted share, marking four consecutive quarters of profitability.

  • The Hospitality segment achieved record first quarter revenue of $424.4 million, driven by strength in room rates and outside the room spend, with particular strength in catering revenue.

  • The Hospitality segment achieved a record first quarter average daily rate (ADR) of $238, an increase of 3.8% from Q1 2022 and an increase of 18.3% from Q1 2019.

  • During the quarter, the Company booked over 348,000 gross advanced group room nights for all future years, at an ADR of $251, an increase of 9.1% over Q1 2022 ADR for future bookings and 22.9% above Q1 2019 ADR for future bookings.

  • Opry Entertainment Group (OEG) achieved record first quarter revenue, operating income, and Adjusted EBITDAre, led by a strong slate of live events, attendance across our portfolio, and the contribution of Block 21.

  • The Company declared a cash dividend of $1.00 per share for the second quarter of 2023, increased from $0.75 per share for the first quarter of 2023.

  • The Company increases its consolidated Full Year 2023 outlook to reflect strong Q1 2023 financial results and sustained confidence in the remainder of 2023.

Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “Both sides of our business are off to a great start in 2023. We set multiple records in our Hospitality and Entertainment segments as the trends we saw during the last three quarters of 2022 continued in this first quarter. Our core group customers continued to travel at more typical pre-pandemic levels and our resorts remained popular leisure destinations, which contributed to strong rate growth and robust outside the room spending across our portfolio. In addition to this strong performance, we added to our healthy forward book of business in the first quarter, which sets us up well for the future. The demand for our live entertainment businesses in the first quarter exceeded our internal expectations and led to OEG’s record first quarter revenue, operating income and Adjusted EBITDAre. Combined with our strong Hospitality results, this healthy Entertainment performance has given us confidence to raise our full year 2023 guidance.”

First Quarter 2023 Results (as compared to First Quarter 2022):

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

% ∆

 

Total Revenue

$491,719

 

$299,135

 

64.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

$105,650

 

$7,874

 

1241.8%

 

Operating income margin

21.5%

 

2.6%

 

18.9pt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$60,994

 

($24,797)

 

346.0%

 

Net income (loss) margin

12.4%

 

-8.3%

 

20.7pt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$61,320

 

($24,621)

 

349.1%

 

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders margin

12.5%

 

-8.2%

 

20.7pt

 

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders per diluted share

$1.02

 

($0.45)

 

326.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$157,675

 

$68,994

 

128.5%

 

Adjusted EBITDAre margin

32.1%

 

23.1%

 

9.0pt

 

Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture

$153,379

 

$68,994

 

122.3%

 

Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture margin

31.2%

 

23.1%

 

8.1pt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Funds From Operations (FFO) available to common stockholders and unit holders

$108,526

 

$31,222

 

247.6%

 

FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit

$1.80

 

$0.56

 

221.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders

$113,593

 

$34,814

 

226.3%

 

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit

$1.89

 

$0.63

 

200.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre margin, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture margin, FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, as well as a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDAre to Net Income/(Loss) and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders to Net Income/(Loss), see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Definition,” “Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Margin Definition” “FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders Definition” and “Supplemental Financial Results” below.

Hospitality Segment

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

% ∆

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hospitality Revenue

$424,439

 

$261,111

 

62.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hospitality operating income

$106,070

 

$15,668

 

577.0%

 

Hospitality operating income margin

25.0%

 

6.0%

 

19.0pt

 

Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre

$151,235

 

$70,332

 

115.0%

 

Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin

35.6%

 

26.9%

 

8.7pt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hospitality Performance Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy

72.3%

 

47.3%

 

25.0pt

 

Average Daily Rate (ADR)

$237.95

 

$229.17

 

3.8%

 

RevPAR

$172.08

 

$108.41

 

58.7%

 

Total RevPAR

$452.94

 

$278.64

 

62.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Definite Rooms Nights Booked

348,648

 

422,045

 

-17.4%

 

Net Definite Rooms Nights Booked

250,318

 

165,668

 

51.1%

 

Group Attrition (as % of contracted block)

15.5%

 

32.1%

 

-16.6pt

 

Cancellations ITYFTY (1)

32,220

 

170,419

 

-81.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) “ITYFTY” represents In The Year For The Year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) and Total Revenue Per Available Room (Total RevPAR), see “Calculation of RevPAR, Total RevPAR, and Occupancy” below. Property-level results and operating metrics for first quarter 2023 are presented in greater detail below and under “Supplemental Financial Results—Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliations and Operating Metrics,” which includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre to Hospitality Operating Income, and property-level Adjusted EBITDAre to property-level Operating Income for each of the hotel properties.

Hospitality Segment Highlights

  • Record first quarter revenue, operating income and Adjusted EBITDAre of $424.4 million, $106.1 million, and $151.2 million, respectively, were driven by strength in travel demand and exceptional results in food and beverage revenue.

  • Hotel occupancy was 72.3% in Q1 2023, compared to 47.3% in Q1 2022 and 72.3% in Q1 2019.

  • March 2023 set a record for highest monthly operating income and Adjusted EBITDAre for the Hospitality segment at $51.6 million and $66.6 million, respectively, surpassing December 2022.

  • The Company recorded $9.7 million in cancellation and attrition fees in Q1 2023, as collections continue to decline.

  • Room night production remained strong as new definite ADR for future bookings was a first quarter record.

Gaylord Opryland

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

% ∆

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$111,806

 

$73,519

 

52.1%

 

Operating income

$31,695

 

$15,555

 

103.8%

 

Operating income margin

28.3%

 

21.2%

 

7.1pt

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$40,237

 

$24,131

 

66.7%

 

Adjusted EBITDAre margin

36.0%

 

32.8%

 

3.2pt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy

72.6%

 

48.8%

 

23.8pt

 

Average daily rate (ADR)

$240.19

 

$239.77

 

0.2%

 

RevPAR

$174.40

 

$116.98

 

49.1%

 

Total RevPAR

$430.16

 

$282.85

 

52.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gaylord Palms

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

% ∆

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$84,546

 

$59,848

 

41.3%

 

Operating income

$27,634

 

$15,858

 

74.3%

 

Operating income margin

32.7%

 

26.5%

 

6.2pt

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$34,275

 

$22,476

 

52.5%

 

Adjusted EBITDAre margin

40.5%

 

37.6%

 

2.9pt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy

79.5%

 

55.6%

 

23.9pt

 

Average daily rate (ADR)

$257.66

 

$256.19

 

0.6%

 

RevPAR

$204.78

 

$142.36

 

43.8%

 

Total RevPAR

$546.80

 

$387.07

 

41.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gaylord Texan

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

% ∆

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$86,398

 

$56,636

 

52.5%

 

Operating income

$28,088

 

$12,916

 

117.5%

 

Operating income margin

32.5%

 

22.8%

 

9.7pt

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$33,854

 

$19,614

 

72.6%

 

Adjusted EBITDAre margin

39.2%

 

34.6%

 

4.6pt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy

77.1%

 

57.8%

 

19.3pt

 

Average daily rate (ADR)

$230.83

 

$221.38

 

4.3%

 

RevPAR

$177.90

 

$128.06

 

38.9%

 

Total RevPAR

$529.21

 

$346.91

 

52.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gaylord National

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

% ∆

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$72,772

 

$32,587

 

123.3%

 

Operating income (loss)

$8,055

 

-$11,275

 

171.4%

 

Operating income (loss) margin

11.1%

 

-34.6%

 

45.7pt

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$17,620

 

-$1,796

 

1081.1%

 

Adjusted EBITDAre margin

24.2%

 

-5.5%

 

29.7pt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy

67.3%

 

35.4%

 

31.9pt

 

Average daily rate (ADR)

$239.70

 

$219.63

 

9.1%

 

RevPAR

$161.43

 

$77.73

 

107.7%

 

Total RevPAR

$405.10

 

$181.40

 

123.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gaylord Rockies

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

% ∆

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$64,047

 

$34,787

 

84.1%

 

Operating income (loss)

$10,868

 

-$16,784

 

164.8%

 

Operating income (loss) margin

17.0%

 

-48.2%

 

65.2pt

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$24,913

 

$5,864

 

324.8%

 

Adjusted EBITDAre margin

38.9%

 

16.9%

 

22.0pt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy

69.9%

 

39.2%

 

30.7pt

 

Average daily rate (ADR)

$233.09

 

$213.46

 

9.2%

 

RevPAR

$162.97

 

$83.61

 

94.9%

 

Total RevPAR

$474.10

 

$257.51

 

84.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Entertainment Segment

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022, the Company reported the following:

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

% ∆

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$67,280

 

$38,024

 

76.9%

 

Operating income

$10,391

 

$2,437

 

326.4%

 

Operating income margin

15.4%

 

6.4%

 

9.0pt

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$14,346

 

$4,810

 

198.3%

 

Adjusted EBITDAre margin

21.3%

 

12.6%

 

8.7pt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fioravanti continued, “Our core Nashville entertainment assets continue to see demand above pre-pandemic levels, which contributed to record first quarter revenue, operating income and Adjusted EBITDAre for the segment. We remain bullish on Nashville’s long-term prospects as a major international tourism destination and are excited to continue our investment in the downtown entertainment district by teaming up with global country music superstar and Opry member Luke Combs to rebrand and expand our Wildhorse Saloon venue into a multi-experiential destination. We look forward to sharing additional project details in the months ahead.”

Corporate and Other Segment

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022, the Company reported the following:

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

% ∆

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

($10,811)

 

($10,231)

 

-5.7%

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

($7,906)

 

($6,148)

 

-28.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The increase in Corporate and Other Segment Operating loss and decrease in Adjusted EBITDAre for the 2023 period resulted from an increase in administrative and employment costs associated with the hiring of additional employees and increased wages to support the Company’s growth.

2023 Guidance

The Company is updating its 2023 business performance outlook based on current information as of May 3, 2023. The Company does not expect to update the guidance provided below before next quarter’s earnings release. However, the Company may update its full business outlook or any portion thereof at any time for any reason.

($ in millions, except per share figures)

New Guidance

 

New FY

 

Prior Guidance

 

Prior FY

 

Change

 

Full Year 2023

 

2023 Guidance

 

Full Year 2023

 

2023 Guidance

 

 

 

Low

 

High

 

Midpoint

 

Low

 

High

 

Midpoint

 

Midpoint

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Hospitality RevPAR growth

11.0%

 

13.5%

 

12.3%

 

9.0%

 

12.0%

 

10.5%

 

1.8%

Consolidated Hospitality Total RevPAR growth

8.5%

 

10.5%

 

9.5%

 

6.5%

 

9.5%

 

8.0%

 

1.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hospitality

$391.5

 

$411.5

 

$401.5

 

$371.5

 

$391.5

 

$381.5

 

$20.0

Entertainment

76.0

 

80.5

 

78.3

 

69.0

 

73.5

 

71.3

 

7.0

Corporate and Other

(44.0)

 

(43.0)

 

(43.5)

 

(44.0)

 

(43.0)

 

(43.5)

 

-

Consolidated Operating Income

423.5

 

449.0

 

436.3

 

396.5

 

422.0

 

409.3

 

27.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hospitality

$570.0

 

$600.0

 

$585.0

 

$550.0

 

$580.0

 

$565.0

 

$20.0

Entertainment

94.0

 

104.0

 

99.0

 

87.0

 

97.0

 

92.0

 

7.0

Corporate and Other

(32.0)

 

(29.0)

 

(30.5)

 

(32.0)

 

(29.0)

 

(30.5)

 

-

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre

632.0

 

675.0

 

653.5

 

605.0

 

648.0

 

626.5

 

27.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

$223.5

 

$243.5

 

$233.5

 

$199.8

 

$216.0

 

$207.9

 

$25.6

Net Income available to common shareholders

$222.5

 

$232.5

 

$227.5

 

$200.0

 

$212.5

 

$206.3

 

$21.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Funds from Operations (FFO) available to common shareholders

$403.8

 

$426.0

 

$414.9

 

$381.3

 

$406.0

 

$393.6

 

$21.3

Adjusted FFO available to common shareholders

$425.0

 

$454.0

 

$439.5

 

$392.5

 

$424.0

 

$408.3

 

$31.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income available to common shareholders per diluted share

$3.71

 

$3.88

 

$3.79

 

$3.35

 

$3.56

 

$3.45

 

$0.34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Estimated Diluted Shares Outstanding

60.0

 

60.0

 

60.0

 

59.7

 

59.7

 

59.7

 

0.3

Note: For reconciliations of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre guidance to Net Income, segment-level Adjusted EBITDAre to segment-level Operating Income, FFO available to common shareholders and Adjusted FFO available to common shareholders guidance to Net Income available to common shareholders, see “Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Dividend Update
On February 23, 2023, the Company announced that it declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per common share, which was paid on April 17, 2023, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2023.

Today, the Company declared its second quarter 2023 cash dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable on July 17, 2023, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2023. The Company’s dividend policy provides that we will make minimum dividends of 100% of REIT taxable income annually. It is the Company’s current plan to distribute aggregate minimum dividends for 2023 of $3.75 per share in cash. Future dividends are subject to the Board’s future determinations as to amount and timing.

Fioravanti concluded, “The strength of our first quarter performance and our healthy forward book of business supports the Board’s decision to raise the Company’s dividend again this quarter to $1.00 per share, which now exceeds the quarterly dividend rate that the Company had achieved prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleased with the strong recovery we have experienced on both sides of our business and look forward to continued growth and value creation for our stakeholders in the future.”

Balance Sheet/Liquidity Update
As of March 31, 2023, the Company had total debt outstanding of $2,866.9 million, net of unamortized deferred financing costs, and unrestricted cash of $318.5 million. As of March 31, 2023, there were no amounts drawn under the Company’s revolving credit facility, $7.0 million was drawn under OEG’s revolving credit facility, and the lending banks had issued $14.6 million in letters of credit under the Company’s credit facility, which left $743.4 million of aggregate borrowing availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility and OEG’s revolving credit facility.

On May 27, 2021, the Company entered into an at-the-market (ATM) equity distribution agreement that allows the Company to issue and sell up to 4 million shares of stock through sales agents. No shares were issued under the ATM agreement during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Earnings Call Information
Ryman Hospitality Properties will hold a conference call to discuss this release tomorrow, May 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Investors can listen to the conference call over the Internet at www.rymanhp.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the Investor Relations section of the website (Investor Relations/Presentations, Earnings and Webcasts) at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP’s core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. Our Hospitality segment is comprised of these convention center resorts operating under the Gaylord Hotels brand, along with two adjacent ancillary hotels, which are managed by Marriott International and represent a combined total of 10,412 rooms and more than 2.8 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network RHP owns in a joint venture with Gray Television, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results. Visit RymanHP.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future performance of the Company’s business, anticipated business levels and anticipated financial results for the Company during future periods, the Company’s expected cash dividend, and other business or operational issues. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These include the risks and uncertainties associated with the effects of COVID-19 on us and the hospitality and entertainment industries generally, the geographic concentration of the Company’s hotel properties, business levels at the Company’s hotels, the effects of inflation on the Company’s business and on its customers, including group business at its hotels, the Company’s ability to remain qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes, the Company’s ability to execute its strategic goals as a REIT, the Company’s ability to generate cash flows to support dividends, our Board of Directors’ ability to modify our dividend policy, including the frequency and amount of any dividend we may pay, and the Company’s ability to borrow funds pursuant to its credit agreements. Other factors that could cause operating and financial results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Additional Information
This release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Copies of our reports are available on our website at no expense at www.rymanhp.com and through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov.

Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR
We calculate revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing room revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. We calculate total revenue per available room (“Total RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing the sum of room revenue, food & beverage, and other ancillary services revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. Hospitality metrics do not include the results of the W Austin, which is included in the Entertainment segment.

Calculation of GAAP Margin Figures
We calculate Net Income (Loss) available to common stockholders’ margin by dividing GAAP consolidated Net Income (Loss) available to common stockholders by GAAP consolidated Total Revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level Operating Income Margin by dividing consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP Operating Income (Loss) by consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP Revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present the following non-GAAP financial measures we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance:

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Definition
We calculate EBITDAre, which is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) in its September 2017 white paper as Net Income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change in control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property or the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

Adjusted EBITDAre is then calculated as EBITDAre, plus to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

  • preopening costs;

  • non-cash lease expense;

  • equity-based compensation expense;

  • impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;

  • credit losses on held-to-maturity securities;

  • transaction costs of acquisitions;

  • interest income on bonds;

  • loss on extinguishment of debt;

  • pension settlement charges;

  • pro rata Adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures; and

  • any other adjustments we have identified herein.

We then exclude the pro rata share of Adjusted EBITDAre related to noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures to calculate Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture.

We use EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture and segment or property-level EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre to evaluate our operating performance. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics, and that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of Net Income or Operating Income, as applicable, is beneficial to an investor’s complete understanding of our operating performance. We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that presenting Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics.

Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Margin Definition
We calculate consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Margin by dividing consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture by GAAP consolidated Total Revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre Margin by dividing consolidated, segment-, or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre by consolidated, segment-, or property-level GAAP Revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Margin is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because this non-GAAP financial measure helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by presenting a ratio showing the quantitative relationship between Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture and GAAP consolidated Total Revenue or segment or property-level GAAP Revenue, as applicable.

FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders Definition
We calculate FFO, which definition is clarified by NAREIT in its December 2018 white paper as Net Income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts), gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from a change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciated real estate held by the entity, income (loss) from consolidated joint ventures attributable to noncontrolling interest, and pro rata adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures.
To calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, we then exclude, to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

  • right-of-use asset amortization;

  • impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;

  • write-offs of deferred financing costs;

  • amortization of debt discounts or premiums and amortization of deferred financing costs;

  • loss on extinguishment of debt

  • non-cash lease expense;

  • credit loss on held-to-maturity securities;

  • pension settlement charges;

  • additional pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures;

  • (gains) losses on other assets;

  • transaction costs on acquisitions;

  • deferred income tax expense (benefit); and

  • any other adjustments we have identified herein.

To calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders (excluding maintenance capex), we then exclude FF&E reserve contributions for managed properties and maintenance capital expenditures for non-managed properties. FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders (excluding maintenance capex) exclude the ownership portion joint ventures not controlled or owned by the Company.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the performance of our ongoing operations because each presents a measure of our operations without regard to specified non-cash items such as real estate depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on sale of assets and certain other items, which we believe are not indicative of the performance of our underlying hotel properties. We believe that these items are more representative of our asset base than our ongoing operations. We also use these non-GAAP financial measures as measures in determining our results after considering the impact of our capital structure.

We caution investors that non-GAAP financial measures we present may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. The non-GAAP financial measures we present, and any related per share measures, should not be considered as alternative measures of our Net Income (Loss), operating performance, cash flow or liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures can enhance an investor’s understanding of our results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed individually, are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to GAAP measures such as Net Income (Loss), Operating Income (Loss), or cash flow from operations.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer

Shannon Sullivan, Vice President Corporate and Brand Communications

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

(615) 316-6588

(615) 316-6725

mfioravanti@rymanhp.com

ssullivan@rymanhp.com

~or~

~or~

Jennifer Hutcheson, Chief Financial Officer

Robert Winters

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Alpha IR Group

(615) 316-6320

(929) 266-6315

jhutcheson@rymanhp.com

robert.winters@alpha-ir.com

~or~

 

Ray Keeler, Vice President Finance and Strategic Planning

 

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

 

(615) 316-6485

 

rkeeler@rymanhp.com

 


 

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenues :

 

 

 

Rooms

$

161,251

 

 

$

101,593

 

Food and beverage

 

215,804

 

 

 

112,116

 

Other hotel revenue

 

47,384

 

 

 

47,402

 

Entertainment

 

67,280

 

 

 

38,024

 

Total revenues

 

491,719

 

 

 

299,135

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Rooms

 

42,059

 

 

 

30,136

 

Food and beverage

 

115,181

 

 

 

71,329

 

Other hotel expenses

 

103,059

 

 

 

86,643

 

Management fees

 

15,195

 

 

 

5,064

 

Total hotel operating expenses

 

275,494

 

 

 

193,172

 

Entertainment

 

51,434

 

 

 

31,731

 

Corporate

 

10,594

 

 

 

9,557

 

Preopening costs

 

190

 

 

 

304

 

Loss on sale of assets

 

-

 

 

 

469

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

48,357

 

 

 

56,028

 

Total operating expenses

 

386,069

 

 

 

291,261

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

105,650

 

 

 

7,874

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

 

(42,528

)

 

 

(31,937

)

Interest income

 

2,547

 

 

 

1,381

 

Loss from consolidated joint ventures

 

(2,806

)

 

 

(2,627

)

Other gains and (losses), net

 

(236

)

 

 

447

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

62,627

 

 

 

(24,862

)

 

 

 

 

(Provision) benefit for income taxes

 

(1,633

)

 

 

65

 

Net income (loss)

 

60,994

 

 

 

(24,797

)

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture

 

763

 

 

 

-

 

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership

 

(437

)

 

 

176

 

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

61,320

 

 

$

(24,621

)

 

 

 

 

Basic income (loss) per share available to common stockholders

$

1.11

 

 

$

(0.45

)

Diluted income (loss) per share available to common stockholders (1)

$

1.02

 

 

$

(0.45

)

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares for the period:

 

 

 

Basic

 

55,182

 

 

 

55,086

 

Diluted (1)

 

59,326

 

 

 

55,086

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2023 include 3.9 million equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.


 

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31

 

Dec. 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

$

3,163,900

 

$

3,171,708

 

Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted

 

318,512

 

 

334,194

 

Cash and cash equivalents - restricted

 

95,113

 

 

110,136

 

Notes receivable

 

64,209

 

 

67,628

 

Trade receivables, net

 

147,215

 

 

116,836

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

141,024

 

 

134,170

 

Intangible assets

 

104,706

 

 

105,951

 

 

Total assets

$

4,034,679

 

$

4,040,623

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

Debt and finance lease obligations

$

2,866,898

 

$

2,862,592

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

332,068

 

 

385,159

 

Dividends payable

 

42,189

 

 

14,121

 

Deferred management rights proceeds

 

166,715

 

 

167,495

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

126,188

 

 

125,759

 

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

 

13,682

 

 

12,915

 

Other liabilities

 

66,909

 

 

64,824

 

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture

 

319,753

 

 

311,857

 

Total equity

 

100,277

 

 

95,901

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,034,679

 

$

4,040,623


 

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION

Unaudited

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

$

Margin

 

$

Margin

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

491,719

 

 

 

$

299,135

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

60,994

 

12.4

%

 

$

(24,797

)

-8.3

%

Interest expense, net

 

39,981

 

 

 

 

30,556

 

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

1,633

 

 

 

 

(65

)

 

Depreciation & amortization

 

48,357

 

 

 

 

56,028

 

 

Loss on sale of assets

 

-

 

 

 

 

469

 

 

Pro rata EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures

 

9

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

EBITDAre

 

150,974

 

30.7

%

 

 

62,213

 

20.8

%

Preopening costs

 

190

 

 

 

 

304

 

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

1,501

 

 

 

 

1,173

 

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

3,739

 

 

 

 

3,786

 

 

Interest income on Gaylord National bonds

 

1,271

 

 

 

 

1,340

 

 

Transaction costs of acquisitions

 

-

 

 

 

 

178

 

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

157,675

 

32.1

%

 

$

68,994

 

23.1

%

Adjusted EBITDAre of noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture

$

(4,296

)

 

 

 

-

 

 

Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture

$

153,379

 

31.2

%

 

$

68,994

 

23.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hospitality segment

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

424,439

 

 

 

$

261,111

 

 

Operating income

$

106,070

 

25.0

%

 

$

15,668

 

6.0

%

Depreciation & amortization

 

42,875

 

 

 

 

52,271

 

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

1,019

 

 

 

 

1,053

 

 

Interest income on Gaylord National bonds

 

1,271

 

 

 

 

1,340

 

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

151,235

 

35.6

%

 

$

70,332

 

26.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Entertainment segment

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

67,280

 

 

 

$

38,024

 

 

Operating income

$

10,391

 

15.4

%

 

$

2,437

 

6.4

%

Depreciation & amortization

 

5,265

 

 

 

 

3,552

 

 

Preopening costs

 

190

 

 

 

 

304

 

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

482

 

 

 

 

120

 

 

Equity-based compensation

 

816

 

 

 

 

824

 

 

Transaction costs of acquisitions

 

-

 

 

 

 

178

 

 

Pro rata adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures

 

(2,798

)

 

 

 

(2,605

)

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

14,346

 

21.3

%

 

$

4,810

 

12.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate and Other segment

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

$

(10,811

)

 

 

$

(10,231

)

 

Depreciation & amortization

 

217

 

 

 

 

205

 

 

Other gains and (losses), net

 

(235

)

 

 

 

916

 

 

Equity-based compensation

 

2,923

 

 

 

 

2,962

 

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

(7,906

)

 

 

$

(6,148

)

 


 

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (“FFO”) AND ADJUSTED FFO RECONCILIATION

Unaudited

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

60,994

 

 

$

(24,797

)

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture

 

763

 

 

 

-

 

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders and unit holders

 

61,757

 

 

 

(24,797

)

Depreciation & amortization

 

48,326

 

 

 

55,997

 

Adjustments for noncontrolling interest

 

(1,580

)

 

 

-

 

Pro rata adjustments from joint ventures

 

23

 

 

 

22

 

FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders

 

108,526

 

 

 

31,222

 

 

 

 

 

Right-of-use asset amortization

 

31

 

 

 

31

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

1,501

 

 

 

1,173

 

Loss on other assets

 

-

 

 

 

469

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

2,674

 

 

 

2,229

 

Amortization of debt discounts and premiums

 

506

 

 

 

(73

)

Adjustments for noncontrolling interest

 

(412

)

 

 

-

 

Transaction costs of acquisitions

 

-

 

 

 

178

 

Deferred tax provision (benefit)

 

767

 

 

 

(415

)

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders

$

113,593

 

 

$

34,814

 

Capital expenditures (1)

 

(23,888

)

 

 

(12,305

)

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders (ex. maintenance capex)

$

89,705

 

 

$

22,509

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income (loss) per share

$

1.11

 

 

$

(0.45

)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$

1.02

 

 

$

(0.45

)

 

 

 

 

FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit

$

1.95

 

 

$

0.56

 

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit

$

2.04

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

 

 

 

FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (2)

$

1.80

 

 

$

0.56

 

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (2)

$

1.89

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares and OP units for the period:

 

 

 

Basic

 

55,577

 

 

 

55,481

 

Diluted (2)

 

59,721

 

 

 

55,481

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Represents FF&E reserve contribution for managed properties and maintenance capital expenditures for non-managed properties.

 

 

(2) Diluted weighted average common shares and OP units for the three months ended March 31, 2023 include 3.9 million equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable

investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.


 

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

HOSPITALITY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATIONS AND OPERATING METRICS

Unaudited

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

$

Margin

 

$

Margin

Hospitality segment

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

424,439

 

 

 

$

261,111

 

 

Operating income

$

106,070

 

25.0

%

 

$

15,668

 

6.0

%

Depreciation & amortization

 

42,875

 

 

 

 

52,271

 

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

1,019

 

 

 

 

1,053

 

 

Interest income on Gaylord National bonds

 

1,271

 

 

 

 

1,340

 

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

151,235

 

35.6

%

 

$

70,332

 

26.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy

 

72.3

%

 

 

 

47.3

%

 

Average daily rate (ADR)

$

237.95

 

 

 

$

229.17

 

 

RevPAR

$

172.08

 

 

 

$

108.41

 

 

OtherPAR

$

280.86

 

 

 

$

170.23

 

 

Total RevPAR

$

452.94

 

 

 

$

278.64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gaylord Opryland

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

111,806

 

 

 

$

73,519

 

 

Operating income

$

31,695

 

28.3

%

 

$

15,555

 

21.2

%

Depreciation & amortization

 

8,554

 

 

 

 

8,589

 

 

Non-cash lease revenue

 

(12

)

 

 

 

(13

)

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

40,237

 

36.0

%

 

$

24,131

 

32.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy

 

72.6

%

 

 

 

48.8

%

 

Average daily rate (ADR)

$

240.19

 

 

 

$

239.77

 

 

RevPAR

$

174.40

 

 

 

$

116.98

 

 

OtherPAR

$

255.76

 

 

 

$

165.87

 

 

Total RevPAR

$

430.16

 

 

 

$

282.85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gaylord Palms

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

84,546

 

 

 

$

59,848

 

 

Operating income

$

27,634

 

32.7

%

 

$

15,858

 

26.5

%

Depreciation & amortization

 

5,610

 

 

 

 

5,552

 

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

1,031

 

 

 

 

1,066

 

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

34,275

 

40.5

%

 

$

22,476

 

37.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy

 

79.5

%

 

 

 

55.6

%

 

Average daily rate (ADR)

$

257.66

 

 

 

$

256.19

 

 

RevPAR

$

204.78

 

 

 

$

142.36

 

 

OtherPAR

$

342.02

 

 

 

$

244.71

 

 

Total RevPAR

$

546.80

 

 

 

$

387.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gaylord Texan

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

86,398

 

 

 

$

56,636

 

 

Operating income

$

28,088

 

32.5

%

 

$

12,916

 

22.8

%

Depreciation & amortization

 

5,766

 

 

 

 

6,698

 

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

33,854

 

39.2

%

 

$

19,614

 

34.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy

 

77.1

%

 

 

 

57.8

%

 

Average daily rate (ADR)

$

230.83

 

 

 

$

221.38

 

 

RevPAR

$

177.90

 

 

 

$

128.06

 

 

OtherPAR

$

351.31

 

 

 

$

218.85

 

 

Total RevPAR

$

529.21

 

 

 

$

346.91

 

 


 

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

HOSPITALITY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATIONS AND OPERATING METRICS

Unaudited

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

$

Margin

 

$

Margin

Gaylord National

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

72,772

 

 

 

$

32,587

 

 

Operating income (loss)

$

8,055

 

11.1

%

 

$

(11,275

)

-34.6

%

Depreciation & amortization

 

8,294

 

 

 

 

8,139

 

 

Interest income on Gaylord National bonds

 

1,271

 

 

 

 

1,340

 

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

17,620

 

24.2

%

 

$

(1,796

)

-5.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy

 

67.3

%

 

 

 

35.4

%

 

Average daily rate (ADR)

$

239.70

 

 

 

$

219.63

 

 

RevPAR

$

161.43

 

 

 

$

77.73

 

 

OtherPAR

$

243.67

 

 

 

$

103.67

 

 

Total RevPAR

$

405.10

 

 

 

$

181.40

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gaylord Rockies

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

64,047

 

 

 

$

34,787

 

 

Operating income (loss)

$

10,868

 

17.0

%

 

$

(16,784

)

-48.2

%

Depreciation & amortization

 

14,045

 

 

 

 

22,648

 

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

24,913

 

38.9

%

 

$

5,864

 

16.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy

 

69.9

%

 

 

 

39.2

%

 

Average daily rate (ADR)

$

233.09

 

 

 

$

213.46

 

 

RevPAR

$

162.97

 

 

 

$

83.61

 

 

OtherPAR

$

311.13

 

 

 

$

173.90

 

 

Total RevPAR

$

474.10

 

 

 

$

257.51

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The AC Hotel at National Harbor

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

2,211

 

 

 

$

1,607

 

 

Operating loss

$

(178

)

-8.1

%

 

$

(407

)

-25.3

%

Depreciation & amortization

 

281

 

 

 

 

327

 

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

103

 

4.7

%

 

$

(80

)

-5.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy

 

54.3

%

 

 

 

46.2

%

 

Average daily rate (ADR)

$

218.52

 

 

 

$

176.64

 

 

RevPAR

$

118.55

 

 

 

$

81.65

 

 

OtherPAR

$

9.37

 

 

 

$

11.37

 

 

Total RevPAR

$

127.92

 

 

 

$

93.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Inn at Opryland (1)

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

2,659

 

 

 

$

2,127

 

 

Operating loss

$

(92

)

-3.5

%

 

$

(195

)

-9.2

%

Depreciation & amortization

 

325

 

 

 

 

318

 

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

233

 

8.8

%

 

$

123

 

5.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy

 

56.6

%

 

 

 

42.7

%

 

Average daily rate (ADR)

$

139.30

 

 

 

$

137.24

 

 

RevPAR

$

78.87

 

 

 

$

58.63

 

 

OtherPAR

$

18.65

 

 

 

$

19.36

 

 

Total RevPAR

$

97.52

 

 

 

$

77.99

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes other hospitality revenue and expense

 

 

 

 

 


 

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

EARNINGS PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE CALCULATIONS

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Numerator:

 

 

 

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

61,320

 

 

$

(24,621

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture

 

(763

)

 

 

-

 

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders - if-converted method

$

60,557

 

 

$

(24,621

)

 

 

 

 

Denominator:

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

55,182

 

 

 

55,086

 

Effect of dilutive stock-based compensation

 

281

 

 

 

-

 

Effect of dilutive put rights (1)

 

3,863

 

 

 

-

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

59,326

 

 

 

55,086

 

 

 

 

 

Basic income (loss) per share available to common stockholders

$

1.11

 

 

$

(0.45

)

Diluted income (loss) per share available to common stockholders

$

1.02

 

 

$

(0.45

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO and Adjusted FFO per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Numerator - FFO:

 

 

 

FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders

$

108,526

 

 

$

31,222

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture

 

(763

)

 

 

-

 

FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders- if-converted method

$

107,763

 

 

$

31,222

 

 

 

 

 

Numerator - Adjusted FFO:

 

 

 

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders

$

113,593

 

 

$

34,814

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture

 

(763

)

 

 

-

 

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method

$

112,830

 

 

$

34,814

 

 

 

 

 

Denominator:

 

 

 

Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - basic

 

55,577

 

 

 

55,481

 

Effect of dilutive stock-based compensation

 

281

 

 

 

-

 

Effect of dilutive put rights (1)

 

3,863

 

 

 

-

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

59,721

 

 

 

55,481

 

 

 

 

 

FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit

$

1.95

 

 

$

0.56

 

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit

$

2.04

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

 

 

 

FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1)

$

1.80

 

 

$

0.56

 

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1)

$

1.89

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Represents equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.


 

Hospitality Segment

Adjusted EBITDAre reconciliation

Unaudited

(in thousands)

 

Mar-23

 

Dec-22

Hospitality Segment

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

$

51,618

 

$

42,530

Depreciation and Amortization

$

14,259

 

$

14,252

Non-cash lease expense

$

340

 

$

351

Interest income on bonds

$

424

 

$

438

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

66,640

 

$

57,572


 

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements

Unaudited

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (“Adjusted EBITDAre”)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NEW GUIDANCE RANGE

 

FOR FULL YEAR 2023

 

Low

 

High

 

Midpoint

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

$

223,500

 

 

$

243,500

 

 

$

233,500

 

Provision for income taxes

 

9,000

 

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

9,500

 

Interest Expense, net

 

182,500

 

 

 

188,000

 

 

 

185,250

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

189,250

 

 

 

199,500

 

 

 

194,375

 

EBITDAre

$

604,250

 

 

$

641,000

 

 

$

622,625

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

4,500

 

 

 

6,000

 

 

 

5,250

 

Preopening expense

 

2,000

 

 

 

2,750

 

 

 

2,375

 

Equity-based compensation

 

15,000

 

 

 

16,250

 

 

 

15,625

 

Pension settlement charge

 

1,500

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

1,750

 

Interest income on Bonds

 

4,500

 

 

 

5,500

 

 

 

5,000

 

Other gains and (losses), net

 

250

 

-

 

1,500

 

 

 

875

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

632,000

 

 

$

675,000

 

 

$

653,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hospitality Segment

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

$

391,500

 

 

$

411,500

 

 

$

401,500

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

167,500

 

 

 

175,000

 

 

 

171,250

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

3,500

 

 

 

4,500

 

 

 

4,000

 

Interest income on Bonds

 

4,500

 

 

 

5,500

 

 

 

5,000

 

Other gains and (losses), net

 

3,000

 

 

 

3,500

 

 

 

3,250

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

570,000

 

 

$

600,000

 

 

$

585,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Entertainment Segment

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

$

76,000

 

 

$

80,500

 

 

$

78,250

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

20,000

 

 

 

22,500

 

 

 

21,250

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

1,000

 

 

 

1,500

 

 

 

1,250

 

Preopening expense

 

2,000

 

 

 

2,750

 

 

 

2,375

 

Equity-based compensation

 

3,500

 

 

 

4,250

 

 

 

3,875

 

Loss from unconsolidated companies

 

(8,500

)

 

 

(7,500

)

 

 

(8,000

)

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

94,000

 

 

$

104,000

 

 

$

99,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate and Other Segment

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Loss

$

(44,000

)

 

$

(43,000

)

 

$

(43,500

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,750

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

1,875

 

Equity-based compensation

 

11,500

 

 

 

12,000

 

 

 

11,750

 

Pension settlement charge

 

1,500

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

1,750

 

Other gains and (losses), net

 

(2,750

)

 

 

(2,000

)

 

 

(2,375

)

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

(32,000

)

 

$

(29,000

)

 

$

(30,500

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income available to common shareholders

 

222,500

 

 

 

232,500

 

 

$

227,500

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

189,250

 

 

 

199,500

 

 

 

194,375

 

Adjustments for noncontrolling interest

 

(8,000

)

 

 

(6,000

)

 

 

(7,000

)

Funds from Operations (FFO) available to common shareholders

$

403,750

 

 

$

426,000

 

 

$

414,875

 

Right of use amortization

 

-

 

 

 

500

 

 

 

250

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

4,500

 

 

 

6,000

 

 

 

5,250

 

Pension settlement charge

 

1,500

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

1,750

 

Other gains and (losses), net

 

1,250

 

 

 

1,500

 

 

 

1,375

 

Adjustments for noncontrolling interest

 

(1,500

)

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

(1,250

)

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

10,000

 

 

 

12,000

 

 

 

11,000

 

Amortization of debt discounts and premiums

 

500

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

750

 

Deferred Taxes

 

5,000

 

 

 

6,000

 

 

 

5,500

 

Adjusted FFO available to common shareholders

$

425,000

 

 

$

454,000

 

 

$

439,500

 


 

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements

Unaudited

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (“Adjusted EBITDAre”)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE

 

FOR FULL YEAR 2023

 

Low

 

High

 

Midpoint

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

$

199,750

 

 

$

216,000

 

 

$

207,875

 

Provision for income taxes

 

6,000

 

 

 

7,000

 

 

 

6,500

 

Interest Expense, net

 

182,500

 

 

 

193,000

 

 

 

187,750

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

189,250

 

 

 

199,500

 

 

 

194,375

 

EBITDAre

$

577,500

 

 

$

615,500

 

 

$

596,500

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

4,500

 

 

 

6,000

 

 

 

5,250

 

Preopening expense

 

2,000

 

 

 

2,750

 

 

 

2,375

 

Equity-based compensation

 

15,000

 

 

 

16,250

 

 

 

15,625

 

Pension settlement charge

 

1,500

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

1,750

 

Interest income on Bonds

 

4,500

 

 

 

5,500

 

 

 

5,000

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

605,000

 

 

$

648,000

 

 

$

626,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hospitality Segment

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

$

371,500

 

 

$

391,500

 

 

$

381,500

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

167,500

 

 

 

175,000

 

 

 

171,250

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

3,500

 

 

 

4,500

 

 

 

4,000

 

Interest income on Bonds

 

4,500

 

 

 

5,500

 

 

 

5,000

 

Other gains and (losses), net

 

3,000

 

 

 

3,500

 

 

 

3,250

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

550,000

 

 

$

580,000

 

 

$

565,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Entertainment Segment

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

$

69,000

 

 

$

73,500

 

 

$

71,250

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

20,000

 

 

 

22,500

 

 

 

21,250

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

1,000

 

 

 

1,500

 

 

 

1,250

 

Preopening expense

 

2,000

 

 

 

2,750

 

 

 

2,375

 

Equity-based compensation

 

3,500

 

 

 

4,250

 

 

 

3,875

 

Loss from unconsolidated companies

 

(8,500

)

 

 

(7,500

)

 

 

(8,000

)

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

87,000

 

 

$

97,000

 

 

$

92,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate and Other Segment

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Loss

$

(44,000

)

 

$

(43,000

)

 

$

(43,500

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,750

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

1,875

 

Equity-based compensation

 

11,500

 

 

 

12,000

 

 

 

11,750

 

Pension settlement charge

 

1,500

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

1,750

 

Other gains and (losses), net

 

(2,750

)

 

 

(2,000

)

 

 

(2,375

)

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

(32,000

)

 

$

(29,000

)

 

$

(30,500

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income available to common shareholders

 

200,000

 

 

 

212,500

 

 

$

206,250

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

189,250

 

 

 

199,500

 

 

 

194,375

 

Adjustments for noncontrolling interest

 

(8,000

)

 

 

(6,000

)

 

 

(7,000

)

Funds from Operations (FFO) available to common shareholders

$

381,250

 

 

$

406,000

 

 

$

393,625

 

Right of use ammortization

 

-

 

 

 

500

 

 

 

250

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

4,500

 

 

 

6,000

 

 

 

5,250

 

Pension settlement charge

 

1,500

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

1,750

 

Other gains and (losses), net

 

1,250

 

 

 

1,500

 

 

 

1,375

 

Adjustments for noncontrolling interest

 

(1,500

)

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

(1,250

)

Ammortization of deferred financing costs

 

10,000

 

 

 

12,000

 

 

 

11,000

 

Ammortization of debt discounts and premiums

 

500

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

750

 

Deferred Taxes

 

(5,000

)

 

 

(4,000

)

 

 

(4,500

)

Adjusted FFO available to common shareholders

$

392,500

 

 

$

424,000

 

 

$

408,250

 