Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Benefited from Acquisition

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Small Cap Fund” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. During Q4 2023, the strategy returned 15.49% compared to 14.03% for the Russell 2000 Index. The relative outperformance in Q4 came from the strong performance of Financials and consumer discretionary holdings while industrials and healthcare holdings detracted. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund featured stocks such as Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) operates as a lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust. On February 5, 2024, Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) stock closed at $113.54 per share. One-month return of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) was 1.28%, and its shares gained 20.97% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has a market capitalization of $6.779 billion.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund stated the following regarding Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Other top contributors included Rocky Brands and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust Ryman Hospitality is benefiting from its recent acquisition of JW Marriott Hill Country in San Antonio. Fundamentals are also strong, as are forward booking trends, giving a boost to shares in Q4."

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 20 hedge fund portfolios held Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) at the end of third quarter which was 28 in the previous quarter.

