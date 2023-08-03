Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) reported revenue of $504.84 million, up 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.06, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $514.64 million, representing a surprise of -1.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.98.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ryman Hospitality Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Entertainment : $87.16 million compared to the $83.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.4% year over year.

Revenues- Hospitality : $417.69 million versus $431.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.

Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.15 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.22.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

