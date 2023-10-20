Safe Use of AI: Hear from AvePoint Co-Founder & CEO with Former Congressman from #shifthappens in DC

Tech Edge hosted a fireside chat with Co-Founder & CEO Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ) of AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT) with Former U.S. Congressman Jerry McNerney at the #shifthappens Conference in Washington, D.C. The in-person interview was joined by Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks and they discussed a range of topics including safe and effective use of AI technology across industries, better data foundation, the AI Trust Foundation and more.

Watch the full recording below:

About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com

About Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ)

Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ) co-founded AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT) in 2001, serving as COO and Co-CEO prior to becoming CEO in 2019. TJ is responsible for the overall strategy and direction of AvePoint, which includes product innovation, investor relations, and business development. He is focused on delivering value to customers, partners, shareholders, and the AvePoint team, every day. TJ was named 2023 CEO of the Year, in the Information Technology Products or Services category by the Globee Awards and is a recipient of Ernst & Young’s 2010 Entrepreneur of the Year award in New Jersey. He received both his B.S. and master’s in electrical and computer engineering from Cornell University, and a Master of Philosophy and PhD in Data Mining from Department of Information Systems, Operations Management, and Statistics, Stern School of Business, NYU.

About Jerry McNerney

Congressman Gerald McNerney has served in leadership roles in the U.S. House of Representatives – including as representative for California’s 9th congressional district from 2007 until 2023 – as well as chairing the Congressional Artificial Intelligence Caucus, the WiFi Caucus, and the Grid Innovation Caucus. He has also served as a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee and with the Science, Space and Technology Committee. He has a Ph.D. in mathematics, an engineering background and a track record of developing cutting-edge technologies – with a deep understanding of complex policy issues involving artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, data privacy, energy, fusion, telecommunications and the environment.

Story continues

Contact:

Tech Edge

www.executives-edge.com/tech-edge

Editor@executives-edge.com