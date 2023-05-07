This Safe & Green Holdings Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year \

Looking at Safe & Green Holdings Corp.'s (NASDAQ:SGBX ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Safe & Green Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider John Shaw for US$286k worth of shares, at about US$2.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.82 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. John Shaw was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. Notably John Shaw was also the biggest seller.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Safe & Green Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Safe & Green Holdings. insider John Shaw spent US$286k on stock. But we did see insider John Shaw sell shares worth US$13k. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Does Safe & Green Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Safe & Green Holdings insiders own 42% of the company, worth about US$4.9m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Safe & Green Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Safe & Green Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Safe & Green Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

