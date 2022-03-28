U.S. markets open in 7 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,518.75
    -17.75 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,638.00
    -121.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,680.50
    -75.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,065.90
    -9.30 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.71
    -4.19 (-3.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.70
    -15.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.44 (-1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0949
    -0.0037 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -0.86 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3139
    -0.0050 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.1500
    +1.0900 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,145.15
    +2,459.54 (+5.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.21
    +70.68 (+6.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,991.76
    -158.08 (-0.56%)
     

SAITECH Joins Two International District Heating Associations: Euroheat & Power (EHP) and The International District Energy Association (IDEA)

SAITECH LIMITED
·4 min read
SAITECH LIMITED
SAITECH LIMITED

SAITECH to collaborate with global leading energy and energy service companies, utilities operators, heating equipment manufacturers, universities and research institutes through the two associations to promote clean heating with Bitcoin’s innovation and SAITECH’s liquid cooling expertise.

SINGAPORE, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAITECH Limited ("SAITECH" or the “Company”), an energy-saving bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates bitcoin mining, heating and power industries, headquartered in Singapore, today announced it has joined two nonprofit international district heating associations, including Euroheat & Power (EHP) which is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, and the International District Energy Association (IDEA) which is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts of the United States. Both organizations have extensive experience and network in global district heating and cooling associations, leading energy and energy service companies, utilities operators, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, universities, research institutes and consultancies who are actively promoting sustainable heating & cooling and decarbonization of this sector.

EHP is one of the major heating and power industry associations in Europe and has over 130 membership organizations including most energy and energy service key players across European countries, such as ENGIE (France), E.ON (German), Vattenfall (German), Fortum (Finland), SVP (Netherlands), VEKS (Denmark), Alperia (Italy), and world leading heating & cooling equipment engineering and manufacturer groups such as Siemens (Switzerland), ABB (Denmark), Danfoss (Denmark), Uponor (Finland), Vexve (Finland), Veolia (France) etc. EHP is in active dialogue with EU energy policy makers and advises its members on all relevant EU policy developments and work to drive forward the sustainable heating and cooling in Europe and beyond.

IDEA is a nonprofit industry association founded in the United States in 1909. It has a membership of over 2,400 industry professionals representing more than 30 countries around the world and from across the district energy industry. IDEA leads the members’ efforts on providing reliable, economical, efficient, and environmentally sound district heating, district cooling, and combined heat and power. Its membership organizations have covered most leading heating & cooling equipment manufacturers, utility companies, campus energy systems, and service providers specially in the United States and Canada, including AB Holdings, AECOM, Aecon Utilities, Akron Energy Systems, Archaea Energy, Cummins, Daikin Applied, Johnson Controls, NextEra Energy Resources, Siemens Energy, Unison Energy, Veolia North America, Vicinity Energy etc.

“We are excited to join the membership of these two reputable and influential global district heating organizations,” said Mr. Arthur Lee, Founder and CEO of SAITECH. “An overlooked fact is that heating is actually the world largest energy end-user consuming almost 50% of global final energy, which is significantly more than electricity (20%) and transport (30%). It also produces 40% of global carbon dioxide emissions. The emerging high-performance computing (HPC) datacenters, with Bitcoin mining as the fastest growing type, brings both challenges and opportunities to players in traditional heating & cooling and power industries globally and we look forward to share with them our innovative SAIHUB CAB which offers a negative Green Premium solution that can truly drive forward the heating industry’s decarbonization.”

SAITECH expects to collaborate with global leading energy and energy service companies, utilities operators, heating equipment manufacturers, universities and research institutes with support from the two organizations to promote clean heating with Bitcoin’s innovation and SAITECH’s liquid cooling expertise. On March 16, 2022, the Company announced to stream its first annual corporate event SAI TIME 2022 virtually on March 30, 2022 to introduce key features of SAIHUB 3.0 -- the Company's integrated solutions and products that are being launched in the global bitcoin mining, heating and power markets to improve energy efficiency across the three industries. For more information or registration of the event, please visit https://sai.tech/sai-time-2022/

About SAITECH
SAITECH is an energy saving bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power and heating industries. SAITECH uses proprietary liquid cooling and waste heat recovery technology for its digital asset mining machines, which utilizes waste heat to provide recycled energy and heating to potential customers while lowering mining operating costs. SAITECH strives to globally become the most cost-efficient digital asset mining operations company, while simultaneously promoting the clean transition of the bitcoin mining, power and heating industries. For more information on SAITECH, please visit https://sai.tech/.

About Euroheat & Power
Euroheat & Power is the international network for district energy, promoting sustainable heating and cooling in Europe and beyond. It’s a non-for-profit association headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, which unites the district energy sector. For more information, visit: https://www.euroheat.org/

About International District Energy Association
The International District Energy Association is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit industry association founded in 1909 as the National District Heating Association in the United States. For more information, visit: https://www.districtenergy.org/

SAITECH
Media Relations
Zoya Ji
Phone: +65 9656 5641
Email: zoyaj@sai.tech


Recommended Stories

  • Worried About Getting Audited? Here Are Red Flags for the IRS.

    While the IRS is auditing fewer taxpayers than it used to, some activities still get particularly close scrutiny.

  • Metaverse gold-rush: The top five brands that are carving up the virtual space

    The world’s major corporations are locked in a scramble for the metaverse, the following five brands are at the forefront of this virtual 'wild west'.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • A Recession Warning Sign? Part of U.S. Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since 2006

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slumped anew to send a widely-watched part of the U.S. yield curve to its first inversion in 16 years. The curve is flattening as investors bet the Federal Reserve will tighten policy rapidly enough to risk a sustained slowdown in growth.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Biden Not Seeking Regime Change; Talks on TapUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the Wor

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • 3 Charts Show Why Nio Is a Buy After Earnings

    Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is one of those, and its recent production has been affected by the global semiconductor shortage and other raw material challenges. Nio will begin delivering its ET7 luxury sedan next week. While investors were somewhat disappointed with Nio's guidance for March deliveries, the trend still continues to be higher.

  • Which Company Has the Biggest COVID Program? The Answer Isn't Moderna.

    When most of us think of coronavirus programs, we probably think of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). It's important to note that the following chart doesn't refer to vaccines only. Moderna isn't involved in the coronavirus treatment space.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • China Stocks Slide as Shanghai Lockdown Deepens Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks fell as a lockdown in Shanghai to combat a virus flareup raised worries over disruptions to business operations and the toll on economic growth. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Biden Not Seeking Regime Change; Talks on TapUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineThe CSI 300 In

  • Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

    Firefighters taking part in the search found the flight data recorder on a mountain slope about 130 feet from the point of impact.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • Amazon Supposedly Asked Job Applicants to Solve This 'Hanging Cable' Problem

    Amazon supposedly asks job applicants to solve this "hanging cable" problem. Here's what it looks like—and how to solve it.

  • 8 Stocks That Are Still Negative Since the Pandemic Lows—and 1 That Finally Turned Positive

    Intel stock surged this week, lifting the chip giant's shares out of a group of S&P 500 stocks that are sporting losses since the pandemic low for the index.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Dumped During the Pandemic. Where Are They Now?

    Buffett and Berkshire sold some big names during the pandemic. Let's look at how those stocks are doing now.

  • Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

    Elon Musk's Tesla has been on something of a roll lately. "Tesla finally achieved GAAP profitability and cash flow positivity by building a plant in Shanghai and running the hell out of it," Collins wrote recently on Real Money, adding that "about one-third of its output [is] exported to Europe." Collins drew a sharp contrast between London, where he was writing and China.

  • U.S. Big Cap Stocks Turn Into World’s Top Haven as Risk Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are scrambling for safety as risks mount, from the war in Ukraine to rising interest rates and a global recession. They have found it in the U.S. stock market -- particularly the biggest American companies.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Biden Not Seeking Regime Change; Talks on TapUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry P

  • Micron Testing 2020 Breakout Ahead of Report

    Another selloff here could be catastrophic, failing the breakout and establishing a new secular downtrend.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Turned In Another Stellar Week

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) ended the week 28.1% higher than where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after posting four out of five days of gains and continuing a winning streak that began nine days ago. The spark that ignited the rally was AMC's somewhat baffling purchase of a stake in Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC), an all but defunct gold and silver miner in Nevada that shut down production in November because it was strapped for cash. Coupled with the investments, Hycroft has raised $195 million in two weeks.

  • The Stock Market Has Been Ripping. Three Reasons It Can Keep Gaining.

    The S&P 500 has risen about 9% from its lowest closing level of the year, even though the factors dragging stocks down are formidable.