Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational 2022 Virtual Conference

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with sarcomas, pediatric cancers, and other cancers, today announced that David Arthur, CEO of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, will present during the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational 2022 Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 24, 2022.



During the presentation, Mr. Arthur will highlight Salarius’ business and recent corporate achievements, including the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of seclidemstat and the company’s recent purchase of a portfolio of targeted protein degradation assets, led by SP-3164. Members of the company’s management team will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings with investors and additional registered attendees. Investors may register for the conference at no cost.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Event: Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational 2022 Virtual Conference Date and Time: Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. ET Presentation: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_F1ubTEhWQ2ebzXMUe-5ZtA Register: https://diamondconferences.com/register/

Following the conclusion of the event, a recording of Mr. Arthur’s presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.salariuspharma.com.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ product portfolio includes seclidemstat, which is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, sarcomas, and other cancers with limited treatment options, and SP-3164, an oral small molecule protein degrader. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and select additional sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also referred to as Ewing-related or FET-rearranged sarcomas. Seclidemstat has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also exploring seclidemstat’s potential in several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in hematologic cancers, initiated by MD Anderson Cancer Center. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

