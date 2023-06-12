Is Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Potentially Undervalued?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$15.89 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$11.00. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sally Beauty Holdings' current trading price of US$12.03 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sally Beauty Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Sally Beauty Holdings Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Sally Beauty Holdings’s ratio of 8.13x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.84x, which means if you buy Sally Beauty Holdings today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Sally Beauty Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Sally Beauty Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Sally Beauty Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 48% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Sally Beauty Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SBH’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SBH? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SBH, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SBH, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Sally Beauty Holdings at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Sally Beauty Holdings you should be aware of.

